Donald Trump Interrupted Coronavirus Briefing To Ask Fox News Reporter About His Ratings

Donald Trump interrupted a public briefing on his administration’s response to the coronavirus to ask a Fox News reporter whether his town hall the previous night had gotten good ratings, the latest controversial incident in a much-criticized response from his administration to the spread of the virus.

The incident took place during Friday’s press conference to discuss the Trump administration’s response to the fast-spreading coronavirus, during which the president defended his handling of the virus.

As The Daily Beast reported, Trump was discussing the higher number of common flu cases in the United States and how there were still a relatively small number of people confirmed to have the coronavirus when his attention turned to a reporter from Fox News.

Trump is still pushing his bonkers argument that coronavirus isn't that bad because lots of people die from the flu. He then pivots to a plug for Fox News and the ratings his town hall got last night. pic.twitter.com/mAoVbujnj9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 6, 2020

“As of the time I left the plane with you we had 240 cases, that’s at least what was on a very fine network known as Fox News, don’t you love it? That’s what I happened to be watching and, how was the show last night? Did it get good ratings by the way?” Trump said as he turned to a reporter from the right-leaning cable news network.

When the reporter answered that he did not know, Trump interjected with a boast about his popularity.

“Oh really, I heard it broke all ratings records, but maybe that’s wrong,” he continued. “But what happened if you look at the number, by the time we left, it was 240 cases and 11 deaths. That’s what it has been. Now, you look throughout the world and other countries—South Korea, Italy and particularly China, have many.”

The Trump administration has been criticized for its handling of the coronavirus, especially for a number of statements Trump has made contradicting his administration’s own experts. As the New York Times noted, these statements from Trump have led to confusion about the true extent of its spread inside the United States.

In an opinion column, New York Times writer Michelle Goldberg noted that Trump has regularly minimized the scale of the crisis and portrayed it as a foreign threat rather than one inside the United States. She noted that in a February 15 press conference, Trump claimed that there were only 15 cases inside the United States and that “within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.” There are now more than 300 reported cases of coronavirus within the United States and more than a dozen deaths, with experts saying the number is expected to climb significantly.