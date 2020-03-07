Instagram Hottie Allie Auton Flaunts Tiny Waist In A Black Lace Bra & High-Waisted Jeans

Allie Auton wowed her Instagram followers on Saturday morning when she opted to go shirtless in her latest post. The model left little to the imagination as she showcased her figure in Queensland, Australia.

Allie rocked a black lace bra with thin straps that clung to her chest and showed off her abundant cleavage. The blond bombshell also wore a pair of high-waisted jeans that showcased her curvy hips. Her tiny waist and flat tummy were on full display in the photo as well.

Allie turned her body to the side as she posed with a sultry stare on her face for the photo. She accessorized the look with strappy black heels, large gold hoop earrings, and a ring on her finger. She also added white polish on her nails.

The model’s long, golden locks were parted down the middle and styled in soft curls that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulder.

She included a full face of makeup for the look. The application consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a vibrant glow to her face with a shimmering highlighter and pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the glam look with pink gloss on her plump pout.

In the caption of the post, Allie revealed that she was getting ready to eat some dumplings when the photo was taken. She also told her fans were they could buy the jeans she was wearing.

Many of the model’s over 529,000 followers made quick work of showing their support for the snap. The photo garnered more than 6,700 likes and over 75 comments within the first four hours after it was uploaded.

Unsurprisingly, Allie’s followers gushed over the her look in the comments section, as they raved over her beauty and fashion choices.

“The most gorgeous EVER,” one fan wrote.

“She is legit the hottest person I’ve ever seen in my life,” another added.

“You look incredible,” a third social media user told the model.

“These jeans are everything,” a fourth person stated.

Allie’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her flaunt her flawless figure in her photos, as she often poses in sexy bathing suits, tiny tops, and racy lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Allie created a buzz earlier this week when she donned a strapless pink corset top and a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes in one of her posts. To date, that upload has raked in more than 12,000 likes and over 140 comments.