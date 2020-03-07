Jessica Simpson Makes Magic In Wild Cheetah-Print Suit On Malibu Beach

The bestselling author stuns in a multi-motif print.

Jessica Simpson wore a jaw-dropping new outfit while posing on the beach in Malibu. The 39-year-old singer and designer wowed her fans with a stunning animal print tracksuit as she continued to ride high in the aftermath of her bestselling book release.

In a new photo posted to Instagram. Jessica is wearing a bold black and white printed track jacket and matching pants. The outfit is a multi-animal print, with cheetah and leopard spots across the pants and jacket as well as tiger stripes across the sleeves. A bold, tomato-red stripe runs across the front of the zip-up jacket and down the sides of the pants. The Open Book author has the pants tucked into high-heeled black boots, and she’s wearing stylish coordinating sunglasses for the gorgeous shot.

The ocean can be seen in the background as Jessica poses for the pic on a Malibu beach just as a magical sunset takes place.

In comments to the photo, fans raved about the magical pink sunset as well as Jessica’s wild outfit, with many of them begging her to dish the product details.

“Don’t be posting your hot, to die for outfits & not tell us where we can get them! Cmon now!” one fan wrote to Jessica.

“You can literally pull off any outfit!” another wrote.

“Can I please have that outfit when you’re done with it?” another fan asked the star.

“Looooove. Love the outfit! My kind of aminal! Rawr,” a fourth fan wrote.

Other fans wanted to know if the outfit is from Jessica’s own clothing line.

Jessica didn’t let her fans down. In her post, the style star tagged Stella McCartney, one of her favorite designers. A listing on the fashion website Net-a-Porter reveals that the animal print knit track jacket and pants are made in Italy. The pants retail for $1065 and the jacket is listed at $1195.

While the Stella McCartney tracksuit is high-end, Jessica knows how to glam up any type of activewear. Glamour previously posted a photo of Jessica out shopping while wearing a turquoise sweatsuit with sky-high white stiletto pumps back in 2004. Indeed, even then she skipped the sneakers.

As for her sunset sweatsuit pose, it’s no surprise, considering Jessica’s Instagram feed has turned into a fashion show over the past month. The glamorous mom and businesswoman has shared photos of the amazing outfits she wore throughout her book tour, and even on the beach, she is making the magic happen.