‘The Hills’ Star Whitney Port Rocks A Striped Bikini & Daisy Dukes In Mexico

Whitney showed off her bikini body in Mexico.

The Hills and The Hills: New Beginnings star Whitney Port put her bikini body on show in a new video and photos posted to her Instagram account this week as she soaked up the sun during a vacation to sunny Mexico. The gorgeous reality star flashed some skin in the new upload to her account on March 6 as she revealed her svelte figure.

The first glimpse at her bikini body in the upload came in the form of a video which showed the mom to 2-year-old Sonny as she walked along a path in a blue and white striped bikini top and a pair of cut off Daisy Duke-esque shorts with a frayed hem along the bottom.

The beauty swung her orange back in her hand as she walked along in the tropical destination as she rocked a pair of vintage inspired sunglasses on her eyes with a white plastic frame.

The second media in the multi-upload gave fans a better look at her two-piece.

It was a selfie that showed the reality star as she posed in the mirror in her plunging bikini look, which revealed décolletage.

The bikini top featured thick blue and white vertical stripes across her chest and straps with horizontal stripes over both of her shoulders.

As she posed in the mirror of her bathroom, the blond beauty kept her sunglasses on her eyes and gave the camera a coy smile while she posed with her toned torso on full show.

In the caption, Whitney — who previously wowed her followers in a yellow bikini back in August — suggested that her son Sonny hadn’t made the trip with her as she told her 1.4 million followers that she was missing her little boy.

She also told fans exactly where she was soaking up the sun. The star tagged her location as Las Ventanas al Paraiso in Los Cabos and shared some looks at her surroundings in a few more photos.

The snaps also showed her cuddling up to her husband, Tim Rosenman.

“You guys look like you’re having the best time! So happy for you both!” one fan commented on the upload.

“You are such a babe, Whitney,” another person told her with a heart emoji.

Others shared praise for Whitney’s candidness when it comes to parenting in the comments section.

“Whitney I love how real you are and how honest you are about parenting, is SO hard, and a lot of people just don’t get it, but you do. That is why I continue you follow you and your family. Your daily inspiration has helped me so much!” one Instagram user said.