‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Hailey Clauson Soaks Up The Sun In A Strapless Yellow Bikini In Miami

Hailey Clauson dazzled her 559,000 Instagram followers with a set of photos from her vacation in Miami this week. The eye-popping upload was shared to her feed on Friday.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model included three steamy snaps in her latest social media appearance that added some serious heat to her page. The upload kicked off with an image of her surrounded by a sea of luscious green plants while running her fingers through her hair and basking in the sun. She then delighted her fans with a full-length shot that saw her standing on the ledge of a refreshing pool. In the final snap, Hailey found some shade underneath a tall palm tree while gazing at the camera with a smoldering stare.

Naturally, Hailey was spending her day enjoying the warm Florida weather in a sexy bikini that did nothing but favors for her impressive physique. The two-piece was in a bold, dandelion yellow hue that popped against her allover tan. It included a strapless, bandeau-style top that wrapped tight around her rib cage and fell low on her chest, leaving an ample amount of cleavage well on display. A flattering, ruched detail fell in the middle of its cups, further highlighting the babe’s voluptuous assets.

Meanwhile, Hailey’s matching bikini bottoms took her pool day look to the next level. The garment covered up only what was necessary and featured a daringly high-cut design that showcased the babe’s long, lean legs and pert derriere. The piece also featured a thick, curved waistband that was pulled high up on her hips to accentuate her flat midsection and slender frame.

No accessories were added to Hailey’s barely-there look, ensuring that all eyes were on her flawless figure. Her short, platinum tresses were worn down and fell messily around her face, and she sported a minimal makeup look that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

To no surprise, many fans of the swimsuit model went wild for the bikini-clad new addition to her Instagram page. The trio of snaps has racked up more than 9,000 likes after 14 hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Hailey’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning and sexy,” one person wrote.

Another fan called Hailey a “golden goddess.”

“Wow you are so amazingly beautiful,” commented a third admirer.

“Love them legs,” quipped a fourth follower.

Hailey is far from shy about showing off her incredible figure on social media. Another recent upload from the stunner saw her enjoying a beautiful day on the beach in another yellow bikini in a lighter shade while snacking on some fruit. That look proved popular as well, earning over 6,300 likes.