Victoria Justice Stuns In Skintight Lime Green Leggings And A Sports Bra As She Poses Beside The East River

Victoria was modeling athletic wear from Fabletics in NYC.

Victoria Justice flaunted her fit physique in an eye-catching ensemble for her latest social media upload. On Friday, the former Nickelodeon star took to Instagram to show off a matching slime green set that included a pair of skintight leggings and a sports bra with a somewhat unusual design.

Back in January, Victoria, 27, announced that she was joining the ever-growing group of celebrity ambassadors for actress Kate Hudson’s popular activewear line, Fabletics. Victoria often models clothing from the brand in photos and videos on her Instagram stories, but she decided to give her neon look a more permanent spot on her Instagram page. In a set of two images, she was pictured wearing a pair of sleek, seamless leggings with a banded waist that hit her right below the belly button. Her bottoms also had panels of thin striped fabric on the sides, and they appeared to have a pocket on the back.

Victoria’s matching sports bra was a one-shoulder design with a thick elastic band underneath the bust. Her athletic ensemble showed off her tiny waist and a small segment of her sculpted abs.

In her first photo, Victoria was pictured facing the camera with her right foot raised slightly off of the ground in front of her left foot. She was sporting a pair of black sneakers. The smiling actress was reaching up to touch her shiny brunette tresses with her left hand. Her hair was being blown back by a gentle breeze.

The sun was making Victoria’s flawless face glow. Her beauty look included dark eye makeup, perfectly sculpted brows, and a wine lip.

In her second snapshot, Victoria was pictured from the side. This provided a view of her pert posterior, and it also showed just how flat her stomach is. She had her hands on a metal railing overlooking the East River in New York City. The Long Island City skyline was visible on the opposite side of the water.

As of this writing, Victoria’s promotional pictures have been liked over 509,000 times, and her fans have responded to her Instagram post with over 1,700 comments.

“This picture is perfect… this outfit is amazing, Victoria you make this outfit more amazing,” gushed one admirer.

“You look so wonderful you’re a goddess Victoria!” another fan wrote.

“Glowing literally,” a third Instagrammer remarked.

“Lovely outfit and lovely smile. You’re the cutest Vic!!!” read a fourth response to the brunette beauty’s post.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Victoria has been filming an indie movie titled Push on location in New York. She’s shared numerous social media snaps from her stay in the big city, including one that was taken as she spent her birthday on the movie’s set.