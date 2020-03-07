Katy Perry Says She’s ‘Profoundly Grateful’ Fame Didn’t Turn Her Into A Drug Addict

Katy opened up about fame and her relationship with Orlando Bloom after announcing her pregnancy.

Katy Perry opened up about her 12 years in the spotlight since she shot to fame after releasing her huge hit “I Kissed A Girl” back in 2008. In a new interview, she shared how she’s “profoundly grateful” that she’s managed to navigate living her life as one of the most famous people in the world without becoming addicted to drugs or alcohol.

Katy spoke out about her life and career just days after she officially confirmed that she’s expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom as she chatted with her friend and American Idol co-star Ryan Seacrest on his long running KIIS FM radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest.

“I’m glad I’ve been able to come out the other side of this incredible journey that’s almost been 12 years of being in the spotlight and I’m really profoundly grateful that I’m not hooked on drugs or I’m not a huge alcoholic,” Katy shared as she chatted with the Live with Kelly and Ryan host.

As she also spoke openly about her newly announced pregnancy, Katy credited her parents for giving her what she described as being a “golden compass” when it comes to how to navigate fame without turning to other unhealthy vices.

“I’ve got my head on my shoulders. I have compassion for anyone that’s going through [addiction], but being in this industry will turn you into an insane person if you let it,” she said, referring to the struggles of fame.

In the same interview with Ryan, Katy also opened up a little about her relationship with Orlando as they prepare to welcome their first child together (the actor is already dad to his son Flynn with his former wife, model Miranda Kerr).

The star admitted that their relationship — which first hit the headlines when they were spotted together four years ago — isn’t always perfect, though she did credit the Pirates of the Caribbean actor for bring her a lot of “light” that also helps her to stay on the right path.

“There’s a lot of friction between my partner and I, but that friction breeds something beautiful. It can breed a lot of light,” the “Never Really Over” singer said.

The couple first began dating in early 2016, but announced their split one year later. They then reconciled in April 2018 and announced their engagement in February 2019, around a year before Katy confirmed her pregnancy in her “Never Worn White” music video.

Katy’s latest candid chat about her life comes shortly after she spoke out about her pregnancy during another recent interview, in which she denied her pregnancy was an accident.

“Well, it wasn’t on accident,” she said while speaking to SiriusXM’s Mikey Piff earlier this week.