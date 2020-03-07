‘Playboy’ Model Sarah Harris Tugs At Her Tiny, Mismatched Bikini While Lounging By The Pool In Bali

Sarah Harris kicked off her weekend with another eye-popping Instagram post that added some serious heat to her feed.

The Playboymodel took to her account on Saturday to dazzle her 2.2 million followers with a steamy new photo that is getting noticed for all of the right reasons. The image saw the babe enjoying a beautiful day by the pool in Canggu, a resort village on the south coast of Bali.

Sarah sat on the ledge of the pool with her feet in the clear, refreshing water as a large, inflatable swan floated at the other end. She bent one arm up and rested it on her head and closed her eyes in a blissful state, all the while looking smoking hot in a skimpy bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

The blond bombshell slayed in her barely-there two-piece that did way more showing than covering up. The set included a black-and-white patterned that boasted a unique, Aztec pattern and thin straps that wrapped around her neck and rib cage. The garment also featured a plunging neckline and tiny, triangle-shaped cups that were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, leaving far more than eyeful of cleavage well on display.

Instead of wearing the matching bikini bottoms, Sarah opted for a solid black pair that showed off even more of her incredible physique. The swimwear allowed her to flaunt her pert derriere thanks to its daringly high-cut and cheeky design, which also offered her audience a look at her sculpted thighs. Meanwhile, the babe teased her fans by tugging at the number’s thick waistband that sat high up on her hips, drawing attention to her trim waist and flat midsection.

Sarah accessorized her barely-there pool day ensemble with a pendant necklace and dangling drop earrings that provided just the right amount of bling. She styled her platinum tresses in a half-up, half-down style that cascaded behind her back, though a few strands fell out to frame her face. As for her glam, the model was done up with a full face of makeup that included a nude lip, dark blush, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Instagram hottie began showering her latest social media appearance with love. The sizzling shot has racked up over 6,500 likes after just two hours of going live to the platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Comments appeared to have been disabled on the post, though there is no doubt that Sarah’s followers would have made use of the feature if it was available to them.

This is hardly the first time that Sarah has flaunted her impressive bikini body on her Instagram page. She recently shared another poolside snap that saw her sporting an even tinier leopard-print swim top, which she paired with a set of all-white bikini bottoms. That look proved popular as well, earning nearly 10,000 likes.