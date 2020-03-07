Candice Swanepoel Sizzles In A Gingham Bikini

The Victoria's Secret Angel stunned in blue and white two-piece.

Candice Swanepoel looked every inch the supermodel in a gingham bikini in a gorgeous new photo shared to social media this week. The longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel, who’s modeled for the brand for around a decade, stunned as she posed for the camera in a fun and stylish two-piece that was taken from her own swimwear line, Tropic of C.

In the snap, which was shared to Tropic of C’s official account on March 6, Candice shot the camera a pretty cheeky look as she put her body on show in her fun swim look.

The 31-year-old mom of two wowed as she flashed some skin as she sat with her legs apart and her left elbow resting on her left thigh as she put her hand up towards her mouth.

The star wowed in her stylish bikini, which was made up of a balconette-style bikini top which plunged pretty low on her chest to show off her décolletage. The top also featured thicker straps which stretched up around the back of her neck to create a halterneck and fuller cups with underwire for extra support.

She paired that with matching bikini bottoms. The briefs were high-waisted and stretched up beyond her bellybutton to highlight her very slim waist. The bottoms also appeared to be high-cut on the hips to make her legs look even longer.

Both were in the same matching blue and white gingham print, while Tropic of C revealed in the caption that the bikini was the Zion design which it described as being “retro-inspired.”

Candice shot the camera a mischievous look out the corner of her eye and had a coy smile on her face in the snap.

She accessorized with several gold bangles stacked up on her wrist and large metallic hoop earrings in both ears, while she also wrapped a red patterned bandanna around her head while her signature blonde hair flowed down past her shoulders.

Candice only appeared to wear minimal makeup for the shoot as she showed off a more natural look.

“Wow gorgeous,” one person commented on the photo alongside three heart eye emoji.

“Wow!!! So incredibly stunning and beautiful,” another Instagram user commented.

“Yesss. Gorgeous bikini,” a third person wrote in the comments section.

The beauty often shows off her flawless model in different bikinis and swimsuits from her line. Another recent shot posted online showed the South African beauty in a chic and stylish one-piece.

That photo, which was shared earlier this month, featured the supermodel as she posed and revealed her model body in a plunging and high-cut black bathing suit.