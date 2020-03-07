Aussie Bombshell Laura Amy Shows Off Cleavage & Perfect Curves In A Neon-Orange Bikini

Australian beauty Laura Amy treated followers to an eyeful of her killer curves on Saturday morning, taking to Instagram to share a sun-kissed photo of herself in a tiny bikini. The gorgeous lingerie and fitness model slipped into a daring string two-piece that caught the eye both with its cheeky design and vibrant, neon-orange color, flashing her fabulous tan as she basked in the golden rays.

The 27-year-old stunner put her chiseled figure on full display, showcasing her hourglass frame in a graceful pose that particularly highlighted her ripped abs and round, curvy hips. Snapped at what looked like a snazzy beach bar, the gorgeous brunette oozed an air of sexy nonchalance as she leaned one hand against a table and cocked a hip to the side. The babe had her eyes half-closed and was looking downward with a chill demeanor. She sultrily stretched out her sculpted, gym-honed body, lifting up her other hand to grab the stylish dark sunglasses that rested on the top of her head. The gesture called attention to her muscular arm and lured the gaze to her firm midriff.

Laura’s eye-popping bikini was a chic, ruched number that flaunted her ample cleavage. The skimpy swimsuit featured a plunging halterneck top, which seemed a tad too small for her busty assets and exposed quite a bit of sideboob. The bottoms were just as revealing, and sported a low-waist, high-cut design that did very little to cover up her lower body. The minuscule bikini had a scoop waistline, offering a great view of her insanely toned tummy, and boasted thin side straps that sat high on her bared hips, accentuating her curvaceous physique.

The Aussie hottie opted for a face full of makeup in the shot, teaming up the hot look with a chic winged eyeliner. Her glam also included a subtle, skin-toned eyeshadow, long eyelashes, defined eyebrows, and flawless contouring. Laura plumped up her lush lips with a matte nude shade and illuminated her tanned complexion with a bit of highlighter. The model accessorized with a pointy French manicure, and added some bling with chunky gold hoop earrings and a matching bangle bracelet.

Laura penned the photo caption around her vividly-colored swimwear, which beautifully complemented her glowing, bronzed tan. She added an orange emoji for further emphasis, and credited online retailer Fashion Nova for the saucy bikini.

The post didn’t fail to capture the interest of her fans, and amassed more than 10,200 likes in addition to 180 comments.

“Holy crap! [heart emoji] You are rockin that orange bikini!” enthusiastically remarked one of her devotees, in a message that included an assortment of flattering emoji of the fire, heart, and heart-eyes variety.

“Perfect body,” was another reply, trailed by four hundred-points emoji.

“Can’t take my eyes off you [happy-face emoji] You look beautiful,” gushed a third fan, adding a pair of fire emoji.

“Knocked off my feet,” declared a fourth follower.