Hannah Stocking Stuns In Bikini Video With Pierson Fode That Has A Hilarious Twist

Hannah danced while Pierson filmed a selfie video.

Social media sensation Hannah Stocking rocked a designer bikini for a new video with The Bold and the Beautiful actor Pierson Fode. The short clip included a twist ending that had Hannah and Pierson in hysterics.

On Thursday, Hannah took to Instagram to share the video with her 17.8 million Instagram followers. She was shown sporting a dark brown and tan Fendi bikini. Her bathing suit top featured the brand’s iconic double-F monogram motif. The garment had a sporty design with a scoop neck and thick sides.

The bottom half of Hannah’s top was decorated with a checkered pattern, and her bikini bottoms featured a similar print. However, the pattern’s lowest row was elongated into thick stripes. The garment had high-cut leg openings and a high waist that hit Hannah at the belly button.

The blond beauty was wearing her long, thick hair down in soft, glamorous waves. Her beauty look included nude lipstick and a sultry smokey eye.

Pierson was standing behind Hannah. The muscular actor was rocking a black tank top, black pants, and a backwards white baseball cap. He was holding a phone as he filmed himself and Hannah in a bathroom mirror.

Hannah was shown playing with her hair, tugging on the waistband of her bikini bottoms, and briefly turning on the sink as Pierson flexed his bicep and watched his phone’s screen with an intense expression on his face. The song “Nonstop” by Drake was playing over the video, and Hannah began dancing to it. After Drake rapped the lyric, “I just flipped the switch,” Hannah turned a light switch beside her off.

The screen was dark for a moment. When the video resumed, Pierson was flaunting his sculpted abs in Hannah’s bikini, and he was sporting a few long, blond hair extensions. Hannah was wearing Pierson’s clothes, and she was laughing. Pierson also burst out laughing before the video ended.

As of this writing, Hannah and Pierson’s video has been liked over 1 million times. It also earned a flood of crying laughing emoji from Hannah’s Instagram followers.

“He stole my hair extensions! Smh!” Hannah wrote in the comments section of her post.

“That switch hit hard tho,” Pierson remarked.

“Omg I was not expecting that,” read one fan’s response to the video.

“Love you guys together,” another admirer remarked.

A few fans also asked Hannah if she and Pierson are dating, but she didn’t respond to this popular query.

This isn’t the first time Hannah and Pierson have teamed up to entertain their fans. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, they dressed up like Gotham’s most notorious criminal power couple, the Joker and Harley Quinn, for another humorous video.