‘FBI’ Actor Derek Hedlund Almost Lost His Leg From A Crab Attack In New Jersey

Derek Hedlund, an actor on the CBS show FBI, recently confessed that he could have died after being attacked by a crab in the waters of New Jersey. The actor, who stars as Special Agent JT in the series, discussed the scary experience in a chat with Page Six.

Hedlund explained that he was helping a friend move a jet ski in Red Bank, a region located along the Navesink River in the eastern part of the state. The move necessitated wading into the water, and Hedlund didn’t think that there would be any danger involved.

However, that was not the case. Since Hedlund did not wear water shoes, his feet were bare, and a crab managed to claw at his foot and leave a cut. Though the incision was small, it ended up being extremely dangerous since it left Hedlund vulnerable to bacteria in the water.

Soon enough, Hedlund began to notice that something was wrong, as the water was infected with Vibrio, known as the “flesh-eating bacteria.”

Hedlund claimed that his foot began to swell at an alarming rate, necessitating a trip to the emergency room. The bacteria reportedly quickly spread up his leg, and medical staff feared that they might have to amputate the limb if it went too far in order to save his life.

“You see this line on your leg? That is the [vibriosis] spreading up your leg. You can literally see it,” one doctor said to Hedlund.

Fortunately, doctors were able to save Hedlund’s leg. However, the recovery process was not easy, especially since Hedlund was afraid of losing his job.

The 31-year-old confessed that he received a call-back for Season 2 of FBI while in the hospital. Nervous about losing the series regular spot, he told producers that he could be back on set in “just a few days.” This meant that he had to discharge himself from the hospital “against medical advice” and show up to work on crutches.

This proved difficult after the script had Hedlund chasing after “terrorists” in Central Park.

“I did what I needed to do, and I’m still alive,” the actor concluded on the painful experience.

The horrifying anecdote comes as doctors have warned about the threat of a drug-resistant bacteria epidemic following the multiple bankruptcies of antibiotic-focused companies.

“This is a crisis that should alarm everyone,” said Dr. Helen Boucher, an infectious disease specialist at Tufts Medical Center, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr.