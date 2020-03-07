Stassie Karanikolaou Sizzles In A Sheer Leopard-Print Jumpsuit & Cowboy Hat: ‘Giddy Up’

Internet sensation Stassie Karanikolaou had a wild night out, judging from her latest social media post. The gorgeous socialite and Instagram star got online in the wee hours of Saturday morning to share a trio of tantalizing shots wherein she rocked a sexy leopard-print jumpsuit. The skintight attire was a racy, sheer one and came with a matching cowboy hat and black leather boots. The sizzling blonde perfectly played the part, and even cinched her waist with a sturdy black leather belt, one complete with a gun holster and bronze buckle. The stunner showed off the look while posing in a club, treating fans to one particularly saucy pic that saw her lying on the floor surrounded by a bunch of cow-print balloons.

Stassie left little to the imagination in the see-through jumpsuit, which perfectly displayed her voluptuous assets. The eye-popping outfit was a long-sleeved, Bardot design that exposed her chiseled shoulders and quite a bit of her supple back. The one-piece was a snug fit on her curvaceous form and flaunted her enviable hourglass figure, accentuating her tiny waist and ample derriere. Stassie flashed her underwear in the tight, gauzy item, showing a good glimpse of her nude bandeau bra and thong bottoms.

The 22-year-old hottie teamed up the seductive outfit with a chic cat-eye makeup that beautifully played in with the sultry feline vibe of her look. Her party glam also included expertly contoured eyebrows, a touch of pink blush, highlighter, and a luscious nude pink shade on her full lips. Stassie styled her golden tresses in loose waves that cascaded from underneath the sleek leopard-print hat, falling down her back and brushing over her bare shoulders. She added some bling with a pair of lavish, statement earrings and accessorized with a stylish, baby-blue manicure that added a playful contrast to her earth-toned attire.

The stunning blonde didn’t hesitate to get flirty with the camera, and showed off her bombshell curves as she cocked a hip to the side and tipped her hat, all the while shooting a smoldering look at the camera. Another photo captured her from behind, spotlighting her bodacious posterior. The babe sprawled down on the floor for the final shot, lounging on her side with her knee bent to show off her curvy hip and thigh.

The snaps were taken at the cowboy-themed birthday bash of Stassie and Kylie Jenner‘s BFF, Victoria Villarroel, who turned 28 years old on Thursday. Stassie shared some clips from the wild party in her Instagram Stories, including a video that showed her twerking at the bar. According to People, the star-studded wing-ding rounded up quite a few celebrities, as Kendall Jenner was also in attendance, along with Victoria’s Secret model Winnie Harlow and Diplo. Victoria has close ties with the Kardashian-Jenner family, and has famously worked as Kylie’s personal assistant for several years.

Stassie penned a humorous caption for her post, and added a brown-heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of her outfit. The photos were an instant hit with her fans, racking up more than 42,300 likes in just 11 minutes of going live. Within the first couple of hours, the triple update amassed 190,000-plus likes and 650 comments, as followers couldn’t stop gushing over the beauty’s hot look.

“Ride em cowboy,” wrote one person, adding a star-struck emoji.

“Yeeeehaw,” read another comment.

“Damn you look like a natural cowgirl,” remarked a third Instagrammer.

“Can I be your cowboy,” quipped a fourth fan.