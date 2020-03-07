Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Booty In Skintight Snakeskin-Print Bodysuit On Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion shared a steady stream of updates to her Instagram page yesterday. In particular, she posted a snap of herself in a skintight bodysuit that likely caught the attention of many of her followers. The hottie posed with her back to the camera and showed off her booty in the snakeskin-print ensemble.

The rapper posed in an empty concrete room with large floor-to-ceiling windows in the backdrop. She stood with her legs apart and glanced over her shoulder with her right hand on her waist and her left hand raised toward her lips.

Megan’s bodysuit featured a realistic yellow, black, and white snakeskin design, as well as a conservative cut with a high neckline, long sleeves, pants, and gloves. Its tight fit also meant that her curves were on full display, especially her famous derrière. The hottie slicked her hair back into a ponytail or bun and completed her look with a matching scarf that she wrapped around her head and slung over her left shoulder.

The stunner added to the glam look with her makeup application, sporting dark lashes, purple eyeshadow, light eyeshadow under her brows, and glossy pink lipstick with dark liner.

The room that she stood in appeared to be completely empty. There was a large concrete beam behind her and the windows offered city views.

The photo was well-received by Megan’s fans, who liked it over 769,000 times.

In addition, her dedicated admirers left more than 7,500 messages in the comments section, most of them complimenting her on the new share.

“You snapped on that one,” gushed a fan.

“Watcha doing girl with all that?” joked a second follower.

“LET ME CATCH UP PLS. THIS A LOT IN 24 HRS!!!!” exclaimed a third supporter.

“Speaking about that… where the cash sh*t video meg lol. keep doing you,” wrote a social media user, referring to the caption.

The song “Cash Sh*t” was released in 2019 but it’s apparent that some of her fans are still hoping for a music video, as others also echoed the same question.

In addition, the rapper shared an Instagram photo on February 24 and rocked another colorful ensemble with an eye-catching design. Megan’s jumpsuit had long sleeves and a button-down top that she left undone to flaunt her cleavage. It featured bright neon colors like pink, orange, and green, along with blue and black. She posed in front of a yellow backdrop and wore her hair down in a middle part. Her makeup application included glossy lipstick, long lashes, and silver eyeshadow.