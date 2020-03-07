Evangeline Lilly Opens Up About Her Rough Year, Says She ‘Didn’t Want To Be A Dark Cloud’

Ant-Man and the Wasp actress Evangeline Lilly got very real with her 2.3 million Instagram followers last night. In honor of Flashback Friday, she wrote a lengthy caption about her rough year and her struggles. The caption accompanied two photographs of herself. Lilly credited her four-year-old son as the photographer.

Both pics showed her sitting on the floor while wearing a black tank top and shorts. In the first image, she looked down at the ground, while in the second she looked solemnly into the camera.

She said that she chose the images because they came from a time when she was brunette, about a year ago. On Thursday, Lilly shared a video of herself showcasing her dramatic blond pixie cut. She asked her followers if they preferred her blond or brunette, and the majority answered that they preferred her as a brunette.

“Yesterday many of you said ‘brunette.’ Well, here she is, about a year ago today. I had such a rough year last year but I didn’t want to share all of it with you because i didn’t want to be a dark cloud in your world,” she started her caption.

From there, Lilly went on to say that she struggled with how to communicate with people over the past year because she only wanted to “put joy in the world” and didn’t want to share the darker parts of her life that would make people sad. She wrote that she often feels “alone and unseen” due to her habit of internalizing pain.

The former Lost actress didn’t share any personal details about what happened to her in the past year. She admitted to trying to hide her “deepest traumas” from those around her. She acknowledged that in public, she would try to maintain a happy persona so that no one would know what was going on beneath the surface. However, eventually, she reached a breaking point and realized she had to accept her limitations.

She concluded her caption by asking her followers whether or not they would have “wanted to come along in my darkness had I shared it?”

Lilly’s honest and raw post attracted a lot of attention from her fans and supporters. It earned over 3,000 comments and greater than 141,800 likes in 14 hours.

Lilly’s honesty touched thousands of people, and many flocked to her comments section to voice their support. Dozens of users called her inspiring for speaking so earnestly about her pain on a public forum and thanked her for helping them through their rough spots.

“Your vulnerability is what makes you strongest. Here for it ALL beautiful one. What you go through, you grow through. Love u,” wrote actress Michelle Monaghan.

“[I]’m in such a dark place right now and struggling to keep going. i really needed something inspiring like this post. thank you Evangeline,” said another user.