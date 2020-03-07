Elizabeth Hurley To Play Hannah Simone’s Mother In Semi-Autobiographical Comedy Pilot

Elizabeth's character will be based on Hannah's real mother.

Elizabeth Hurley, 54, and Hannah Simone, 39, are going to play mother and daughter in a CBS comedy pilot. According to Deadline, Elizabeth’s character is based on Hannah’s real-life mother.

Elizabeth is best-known for her roles in films including Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and Bedazzled. However, the British actress’ resume also includes a few TV series. She played one of the lead roles on the E! soap opera The Royals, and she more recently portrayed magical supervillain Morgan le Fay on Hulu’s Marvel series Runaways. As for Hannah, the British-born Canadian actress rose to fame on the popular Fox sitcom New Girl.

Hannah’s own life was the inspiration for her new multi-camera pilot. In the comedy, she’ll play a married mother named Penelope. When her career as a television producer at a sports network suddenly takes off, she decides to ask her single mother, Georgia, to move in to help babysit her rambunctious toddler, Levi. Elizabeth will play Georgia, who gave birth to her “smart, hard-working” daughter at age 17. Georgia is described as “fun-loving and a bit immature.” She also has a bad habit of falling for Mr. Wrong.

Essentially, Penelope will discover that her mother needs babysitting just as badly as her toddler does.

Like Elizabeth, Hannah’s real-life mother is a British woman who married an Indian man; Elizabeth and textile heir Arun Nayar tied the knot in 2007, but divorced four years later. During an interview with Byrdie, Hannah revealed that her mother is a big fan of Indian culture.

“My mom, who’s British, loves India. So any beauty tips I have from India came via my British mother that loved India so much she married an Indian man and now has Indian children,” Hannah said.

The cast of Hannah and Elizabeth’s new pilot will also include Penelope’s airline pilot husband, Josh. This role has seemingly not been cast yet. The two lead actresses are also serving as producers, while Pam Fryman is executive-producing and directing the pilot. The script was penned by Fam creator Corinne Kingsbury and Spider-Man: Homecoming writers John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. The three writers are also executive producers.

Last year, Deadline reported that Hannah was filming a somewhat similar semi-autobiographical pilot for ABC, with actress Jane Leeves playing her mother, Caroline. However, it was going to focus more on the lives of Hannah and her Indian-American immigrant father, Sid. Caroline was described as a “batty and flamboyant” woman who stuns her children by announcing that she’s divorced their father because she’s fallen in love with herself. That pilot didn’t get picked up.