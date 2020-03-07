Halle Berry Throws Shade At Her Alleged Distant Relative Sarah Palin, Says She ‘Ain’t Invited To The Cookout’

On Friday, March 6, the official Daily Blast Live Twitter account shared a tweet stating that actress Halle Berry is a “distant relative” of conservative politician Sarah Palin. Berry quickly took to her own Twitter page to throw shade at Palin, reports Hollywood Life.

The tweet’s author indicated that the relationship between the two women was “unclear.” However, the article points out that Berry’s mother, Judith Hawkins, is white, while her father is black, suggesting that if they are indeed related, it would probably be from her mother’s side of the family.

Once Berry saw the tweet, she quoted it, and both seemingly confirmed the relation and threw a dig at the politician. She wrote that Palin wasn’t “invited to the cookout,” and even added a face with tears of joy emoji to her response.

According to Hollywood Life, she was referring to the popular “cookout” meme that “refers to the African-American community allowing a person of a different race who proves to be a friend of the community in, or excluding them if they’re not a friend or ally.”

Thousands of Berry’s fans thought her reply to Daily Blast Live was hilarious. In less than four hours, her tweet earned over 21,600 likes and more than 3,600 retweets.

LeBron James left several rolling on the floor laughing emoji in her comments section.

She may be on the tree but she ‘AINT invited to the cookout.???? https://t.co/aSqgYBZJNK — Halle Berry (@halleberry) March 7, 2020

“The actual connection is unclear, but the disconnection is very clear,” quipped one person in response to the Oscar-winning actress’s tweet.

“[W]e all have THAT relative we don’t mention, lol!!!” wrote another fan of Berry.

“Definitely a Becky who would put raisins in the potato salad,” joked a third user.

“She can see your two family connections from her front porch,” chimed in a fourth person. Their joke is about an infamous moment in Palin’s career when she mentioned that people could see Russia from certain places in Alaska. Tina Fey then parodied Palin on Saturday Night Live, and a viral meme was born.

While Berry had a clap back at the ready about the proposed family connection, Palin has yet to comment.

The Daily Blast Live account also tweeted out a few other celebrity relations in the same tweet thread. They referenced several alleged celebrity relations between people like Madonna and Hilary Clinton, Bernie Sanders and Larry Sanders, and more.

