NeNe Leakes Says Wendy Williams And Kevin Hunter, Sr. Once Sabotaged Her Own Daytime Talk Show

NeNe Leakes recently revealed a dark moment in her past with Wendy Williams.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star appeared on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, March 4. In her interview, Leakes was asked about her thoughts on Williams and her then-husband Kevin Hunter Sr. sabotaging a daytime show starring the Bravo OG. According to The Grio, a pilot for Leakes’ daytime venture was in the works under Debmar-Mercury. The production company is the current brand behind Williams’ current talk show. The outlet reports that, if the show had been picked up, Leakes would’ve reportedly been on the same slot as Williams.

Despite the alleged betrayal on Williams’ end, Leakes shared that she doesn’t have any ill feelings towards Williams not supporting her show. She shared that she didn’t think Williams had any involvement in the deal going awry, and placed the blame on Hunter.

“I do think so,” Leakes replied when asked if she thought Williams was involved in the ordeal. “I think it was her husband, yea – he was never nice to me.”

Leakes then admitted that she could see how Williams could’ve been threatened by any possible success Leakes’ show may have had. During the time she was negotiating a show, Leakes had a slew of projects in addition to RHOA. She had a guest spot on Glee, a starring role on The New Normal and had been on Broadway’s Cinderella. She said she felt her success was a reason why the show was soon scrapped. She then continued to say that Hunter’s influence on the show’s executives didn’t make matters any better.

“I’m sure he was the one that went to get it stopped,” she said of Hunter. “They made the right choice in my eyes. I would have done the same thing.”

Leakes also shared that, since reuniting and becoming friends in 2019, the two haven’t discussed the issue. Leakes said that, for her, the situation isn’t valid at the moment. Leakes has since moved on to other projects, including guest hosting several talk shows like The Talk. As for Williams, she and Hunter no longer make business decisions as a married couple. Williams filed for divorce in April 2019 after he it was reported that he had a baby with his mistress, Sharina Hudson. The two then finalized their divorce this past January after a lengthy settlement. Williams and Hunter were married for 22 years and share one son together- Kevin Hunter, Jr.

Neither Williams nor Hunter have confirmed Leakes’ allegations.