Draya Michele Stuns In Tight Leopard-Print Mini Dress On Instagram

Draya Michele took to her Instagram today to flaunt her figure in a tight leopard-print mini dress. The stunning former Basketball Wives star was photographed outside at nighttime and looked as glam as ever in her newest share.

The hottie stood with her body angled towards the camera and her right knee popped. She appeared to be mid-stride as her coat blew about behind her. Draya gazed directly at the camera with a sultry pout on her face and her lips were slightly parted.

The model’s Oh Polly dress had thin straps and a straight neckline that left her cleavage on show. It hugged her tiny waist and curvy booty, with the short hem leaving her toned legs on display. Draya completed her look with a dark jacket and thigh-high boots with pointed toes and heels. The jacket fell down her left shoulder and the hem reached her mid-calves with its shiny liner glowing in the lighting. Plus, Draya accessorized with a pair of matching cat-eye sunglasses and earrings.

The stunner wore her hair down in what appeared to be a half-ponytail with her locks brushed in front of her shoulders. And although her eyes were obscured, her pink lipstick, blush, and long white manicure were hard to miss.

Draya stood on concrete with buildings in the backdrop that were lit up. The beauty was well-lit thanks to the use of the flash that left her skin looking flawless and glowing. However, the rest of the photo was left in darkness. She didn’t offer a geotag or further clues as to her whereabouts.

This update proved to be popular and received over 81,800 likes from her fans. Many people also stopped by with a variety of compliments.

“You what I need,” gushed a follower, referring to her caption.

“That body tho,” raved a second admirer, punctuating their message with a string of fire emoji.

“You just so bombbbbbbb ugh,” wrote a supporter.

“Yassssss with the 90s vibes,” observed a fourth social media user.

In addition, Draya shared another sizzling update on February 26, that time rocking a denim mini dress. The ensemble had a low v-neckline and gathered seams down the middle and her sides. The bombshell was photographed mid-dance as she popped her hip and raised her hand into the air. She glanced to the side and closed her eyes, rocking a chic makeup application that included purple eyeshadow and dark blush. She also pulled her hair back into a slick bun.