Lori Harvey Gets Candid About Rumors Concerning Her Love Life In Recent Interview

Lori Harvey gave a rare look into how she feels about the many dating rumors that have swirled around her.

The model and stepdaughter of Steve Harvey have been romantically linked to several big-name celebrities over the past year. Although she has millions of Instagram followers who admire her stunning looks online, the person she is dating tends to be a hot topic. Essence reports that the 24-year-old brand ambassador recently sat down with fashion brand PrettyLittleThing, which has a podcast of its own called PLT: Behind Closed Doors.

Host Nat O’Leary asked Harvey how she feels about having private matters in her life blow up on social media on a frequent basis. She admitted that, despite having grown up in the limelight, it’s difficult for her to digest.

“It’s definitely frustrating,” Harvey said on the podcast.

“I think I’ve developed tough skin through it all. If someone wants to think the worst of you, they’re going to think the worst of you no matter what you say. You can’t defend a lie. I think it’s a lot of things that are false about me in the media because clickbait is very real. I think that’s one thing the public doesn’t understand. I don’t think there’s an article you can find about me that doesn’t have ‘allegedly’ or ‘rumored’ in it. Because there’s no confirmation and they don’t care to fact check.”

Harvey shared that, in addition to reports not getting the stories correct, her actual life is compromised by the rumors. She said it can be annoying to see a story about her when she can separate what’s true and what’s not. The model then mentioned how, at the end of the day, she takes comfort in knowing that her family and friends know what is really happening.

Harvey’s dating history reportedly involves several entertainers and moguls in the music industry. After she broke off an engagement in 2018, she was linked to Sean “Diddy” Combs that following year. The two purportedly started seeing each other after Harvey began seeing Diddy’s son, Justin Combs. It’s also been rumored that she dated Trey Songz in the past.

While she has been seen with several artists, her most recent romantic link has been with Future. The rapper recently took Harvey to Jamaica for her birthday this past January. During the podcast, she admitted the outing was her first time going there, as she seemed to enjoy her time with her besties like Jordyn Woods and Normani in tow.