Justin Bieber’s Cat Was Returned After Going Missing For A Month, It Was Found By Celebrity Chef Sandra Lee

The singer had almost given up hope after his exotic cat was gone for weeks.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s cat was returned to them after running away nearly a month ago. The singer shared the good news with fans on Instagram, and it was found by celebrity chef Sandra Lee who shared her story on social media.

On Thursday night, Bieber received a phone call he had started to suspect was never going to come. Somebody had found his exotic lynx cat, Sushi. The kitten was found by Lee who saw it while spending time in her backyard in Beverly Hills, California.

The 53-year-old star chef told the story on Instagram, and had no idea whose pet it was but instantly bonded with the adorable creature. In the post to her 57,000 followers, Lee described hanging out with her friend when she noticed the animal which looked malnourished but was still friendly.

She was struck by not only how sweet the cat was but by how gorgeous and unique it looked. Immediately she recognized this was no ordinary pet but she was still clueless as to who it belonged to

“My best friend and I had no idea what it was or who’s it was,” she wrote.

The cat not only looked hungry but had encountered a porcupine during its three-week absence from the Bieber household.

“He was starving, cold, scared, exhausted and stuck with porcupine quills – but he was happy and excited all at the same time,” Lee said about the cat’s condition.

Her and the friend were able to corral the kitty and bring it inside. They removed the embedded quills and fed Sushi some tuna and warm milk. The difficult part came when the chef was able to remove the collar to contact the owner. She admitted that a part of her wished the person could not be reached so she could adopt the stunning animal.

The Changes singer answered the phone and was ecstatic, however the celebrity chef still had no idea she was speaking to Bieber.

“I thought the young man on the other end of the phone was going to either burst out in shrieks of joy or burst out in tears —he was so happy, shocked and stunned,” she wrote on Instagram, “Still I no idea who it was.”

Forty minutes later the pop icon appeared at Lee’s door and she was stunned. The author had heard about Bieber and Baldwin’s cat going missing and was thrilled to reunite them.

“I can’t even imagine what Sushi’s three weeks of hell running up and down Beverly Hills mountains were like,” she added in the lengthy post.

The next day Bieber posted on Instagram that little Sushi was home and it received over 1.5 million likes in only 10 hours.