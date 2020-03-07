Samantha Rayner Gets Sandy In Lavender Bikini At The Beach

Samantha Rayner has been tantalizing her Instagram fans with plenty of new swimsuit pics from her Thailand getaway lately, and her newest share today was a six-parter that likely caught the attention of many of her fans. The stunner wore a light lavender bikini and got sandy at the beach, striking multiple sexy poses and flaunting her incredible figure.

In the first snap, Samantha posed on her stomach and propped herself up with her arms. She glanced over at the camera with a sultry pout on her face, and her long locks fell on her arms and onto the sand. Her bare booty was on show, and she was lying under a leafy palm frond that cast dramatic shadows on her body. Behind the beauty was a large rocky hill with crystal blue ocean waters on the left side of the frame.

In the second photo, the beauty was standing up with her left knee popped and her hands behind her neck. Her arms, stomach, and legs were covered in sand.

Samantha offered her fans a look at her booty in the third picture, this time playing with her hair with one hand while gazing into the distance. Her white manicure popped against her dark locks and behind her was a small A-frame shelter made with palm fronds.

In the fourth image, the cutie grabbed a large palm frond in her left hand and dragged it along the beach. She placed her right hand in her hair and propped out her left leg.

The last two shots were of Samantha sitting in the sand as she continued to offer coy looks. She propped herself up with her left arm in one picture, and in the other photo, she arched her back while glancing to her right.

The model’s many followers took to the comments section to gush about the newest series.

“This girl is art!” exclaimed an admirer.

“Sam just out here living her best life,” raved a second fan.

“These are gorgeous,” observed a third social media user.

“Nice Shoot Sam,” complimented a supporter.

In addition, Samantha posted another bikini pic earlier today, that time rocking a pink ensemble that popped against her tan. She stood in knee-high water and appeared to have taken a dip as she was completely drenched. She brushed her hair behind her shoulders and placed her hand on her head with her elbows angled out to the sides. Her cleavage, muscular arms, and toned abs were hard to miss. The model had her eyes closed as she soaked up the rays.