NeNe Leakes Admits She Didn’t Realize That She And Wendy Williams Were Being Watched At Bergdorf Goodman

NeNe Leakes recently shared her take on what happened during her and Wendy Williams’ shopping trip at Bergdorf Goodman.

The daytime talk show host shared on The Wendy Williams Show that she, Leakes, and Marlo Hampton were shopping at the luxury retailer on Sunday, March 1. During her discussion about the event that following Monday, Williams shared that she felt the women were being racially profiled at the store.

She said the store’s security was walking next to them as they appeared to be having a good time. Williams shared how upset she was at the time with the way the television personalities were treated at the store despite their fame.

Leakes talked about the trip on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, March 4. She shared with hosts Angela Yee, Charlamagne Tha God, and DJ Envy that, despite Williams’ claims, she didn’t see any difference in any other shopping trip she’s taken in the past. She admitted that she thought the security that was surrounding the women weren’t looking for them to do anything, and she didn’t personally feel like she was being followed.

“I was there, but I didn’t see it like how she saw it, I didn’t see it like how Marlo saw it. I did see security, but I just thought security was just there, I don’t know,” Leakes shared with the hosts, per Essence. “I feel like her and Marlo were playing a little bit in the store, like playing around laughing.”

Leakes admitted that, unlike her friends, she was focused on making a purchase. She shared that, at the time, she wanted to buy an item and wasn’t joking with Williams or Hampton as much. Leakes then said it was actually Hampton that mentioned to Leakes that they were being followed for the duration of their time at the store.

“Marlo mentioned it to me, she said ‘Do you know security has been following us since we got here?’ I said, ‘Really? I didn’t pay them any attention,”‘ Leakes further explained.

The incident surrounding the influential women caught the attention of Bergdorf Goodman shortly after Williams explained her side of the story. The department store neglected to admit any wrongdoing, but did make a general statement. The store’s rep did say that they do “regret not meeting expectations” in regard to the matter.

Leakes appeared on The Breakfast Club while in New York this week. During her trip, she also stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. During the sit-down, Leakes explained various topics around the Real Housewives of Atlanta, including her nemesis, Kenya Moore.