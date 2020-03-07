Eriana Blanco Shows Off Incredible Bod In Black Bikini On Instagram

Eriana Blanco has been keeping her 2.5 million Instagram followers tantalized with a steady stream of eye-catching snaps, and her second newest share from today consisted of three sizzling bikini pics. The hottie posed at the beach in a black ensemble and showed off her look from the front and from the back.

In the first picture, Eriana struck the Bambi pose on the sand and placed her hands on the back of her thighs. She tilted her head to the side and gave a sultry pout with her long locks falling in front of both shoulders. Her Fashion Nova bikini top had textured cups and a front-tie accent with two white beads that brought attention to her cleavage. The stunner’s bikini bottoms were small with thick straps that rested high on her hips.

The beauty’s glam makeup application added to the flirty vibes and included dark liner on her lower lids, long lashes, and light pink lipstick.

Behind her were green plants and a mostly cloudy sky.

The second snap was all about the bombshell’s figure as she cropped out her face. She stood with her left leg propped out to the side and left her hands by her sides. The backdrop revealed a tropical scene with blue ocean and palm trees.

In the final image, Eriana stood with her feet together and faced her back to the camera. She tugged at her bikini bottoms with both hands and bent her elbows out to the sides, leaving her sandy booty on full display. She brushed her locks behind her shoulders and it completely obscured her back. In the distance was a lifeguard station and an empty beach.

The model’s adoring fans took to the comments section to send their love.

“Gets better and better…everyday,” gushed a follower.

Others responded to her caption.

“Especially if you looking like this,” complimented a second supporter.

“Speaking of a hot one, you have the hottest curves on insta…,” declared a third admirer.

“9.9/10, with a smile – it would take the world down,” raved a social media user.

In addition, Eriana posted another bikini pic a couple of days ago, that time rocking another thong bikini. Her top was an off-the-shoulder bandeau-style with sleeves and her thong bottoms left her booty on show. The post was a selfie that the model took with one hand, partially obscuring the bottom half of her face with her phone. She stood in between two beds with her back angled towards the camera and an orange-and-white painting could be seen behind her.