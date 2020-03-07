‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Victor’s Bombshell Decision

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, March 9 bring a stunning decision from Victor as he makes an unexpected choice. Plus, Billy and Amanda see each other in a different light, and they share a kiss.

Adam (Mark Grossman) is stunned when Victor (Eric Braeden) makes a power move, according to SheKnows Soaps. As Adam and Victor are working to hammer out the details of Adam stepping in as CEO of Newman Enterprises while Victoria (Amelia Heinle) recovers from her stab wounds, Nick (Joshua Morrow) makes a choice. He calls Victor and agrees to help out in Victoria’s absence. Since Nick was his first choice anyway, Victor immediately accepts his older son’s proposal, which infuriates Adam.

There’s a good chance that Adam was planning to help out his family and grow closer to Victor and try to have a real relationship this time. Unfortunately, Adam and Victor have repeatedly hurt each other, and Victor seems to feel he can trust Nick more than Adam, even though Nick started Dark Horse last year to ruin Newman Enterprises. With all that, The Mustache still believes Nick more than Adam, which certainly cuts deep for Adam. No matter what his original intention, Adam is now hellbent on taking over the family business no matter what, and he has Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) full support in the case, which spells trouble for the Newman family once again.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) cross a line. After Billy held her and provided comfort all night, Amanda awakens more refreshed than she’s been in a long time. She’s thrilled to feel safe finally, and Billy is happy to finally feel like he’s found somebody who accepts him just as he is. They share breakfast, and then they share a long conversation.

Ultimately, Billy kisses Amanda, and she kisses him back. They share a sweet moment, but it’s possible that instead of the beginning of something, Billy and Amanda’s liplock is actually a gentle kiss of goodbye. Billy has a realization, and it seems like he figures out what he needs to do with his life in the near future. That may or may not include a romantic relationship with Amanda. No matter what happens between them, Amanda’s friendship helped Billy through a difficult time in his life. Similarly, Billy was Amanda’s friend when it seemed few others in Genoa City were there for her, and he helped her make it through the ordeal with Ripley (Christian Keyes).