WWE News: Updated Final Card For ‘Elimination Chamber’ – Interesting Match For Daniel Bryan

The finalized card for this Sunday's "Elimination Chamber" has been determined.

The “Road to WrestleMania” is going strong, but WWE superstars have one more big event in the way before the full focus can go to Tampa. On Sunday evening, the Elimination Chamber will take place and the card has now been updated and finalized. Along with two huge chamber matches, a number of titles are going to be on the line, and there is a very interesting match choice for Daniel Bryan.

A number of matches have already been determined for WrestleMania 36, but there is plenty more left to build toward. Some of the matches on Sunday will go a long way in determining challengers and specific opponents for matches taking place at the “Show of Shows” in early April.

This week’s Friday Night SmackDown had a massive Tag Team Gauntlet Match with all six teams from Sunday’s Elimination Chamber title bout. The winners of tonight’s match would end up with a major advantage this weekend as they’d earn the right to enter the chamber last.

As recapped by the official website of WWE, it ended up being the team of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler eliminating Heavy Machinery to win on SmackDown. Ziggler and Roode will now enter Sunday’s match last and have a great shot at winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

One new match was added to the Elimination Chamber card on Friday night, and it brings about a never-bef0re-seen match for a former World Champion.

The last time I competed at home in Philly I successfully defended my Cruiserweight Championship. When I return this Sunday I will teach the man who used to be known as "American Dragon" a thing or two as we step in the ring for the first time ever at #WWEChamber! https://t.co/kUeKgQ3RgN — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) March 7, 2020

During SmackDown, Bryan issued a challenge to Drew Gulak which kind of came out of nowhere. Gulak took to Twitter, as seen above, and not only accepted the challenge but confirmed it to be a part of Elimination Chamber.

The Inquisitr had earlier reported that Bryan was rumored to be in the men’s Elimination Chamber Match, but that bout was scrapped entirely. It ended up being replaced by the tag team match taking place inside of the chamber.

Here is the fully updated and final card for Elimination Chamber. No matches have yet been determined to be on the Kickoff Show, but that will likely change.