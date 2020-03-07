Boosie Badazz Blasted For Racist Comments About Chinese People Spreading The Coronavirus & Yao Ming Meme

The rapper said he would not even walk close to a person who was Chinese.

During a stream on Instagram Live, rapper Boosie Badazz made racist comments about avoiding Chinese people due to the coronavirus. A couple days later he posted an offensive meme depicting Chinese basketball legend, Yao Ming wearing a face mask.

Boosie Badazz has shared a lot of controversial opinions on Instagram lately. Recently he made transphobic comments about Dwyane Wade’s 12-year-old transgender daughter, which he later doubled-down on. Now the Louisiana native has upset people by sharing how he intends to avoid Chinese people altogether during the coronavirus outbreak.

As the virus spreads many people have started to prepare for the worst by stockpiling supplies to the point that some stores have seen their shelves completely emptied. The 37-year-old rapper shared his strategy to avoid the virus on Instagram.

This included not only avoiding people from China but staying away from any person who looks remotely Asian. Video of Boosie’s conversation, which appeared to be filmed while driving in a car, was captured and shared by DJ Akademics’ Instagram page.

“People coming from China and sh*t…I won’t even walk by. I won’t even walk by at an airport. If you’re a Chinese or you look like…go the other way.”

The BooPac artist said he was avoiding people who were “Chinese or Yang” and even anyone from the Philippines. He mentioned going to a McDonald’s and seeing an Asian family and how he went out of his way to avoid contact with them.

“They had a family coming and I walked all the way around McDonald’s,” the rapper said, “Y’all ain’t finna come around me, I’m sorry.”

DJ Akademics shared footage of the live-stream to his 2.5 million followers in a post which included a shot of the rapper wearing a face mask on a plane. Many fans commented how racist they believed the rapper’s sentiments were.

“This is like super racist,” one Instagram follower wrote.

“Racism on another level,” a fan commented.

“This is full blown racism, imagine if a white person said this,” one follower replied.

A couple days later Boosie posted a meme to his seven million Instagram followers which was a throwback photo of Yao Ming playing against Kevin Garnett in the All-Star game, but in this picture Garnett was wearing a face mask.

The photo received over 86,000 likes in less than 24 hours with the majority of fans leaving comments with laugh-crying emojis. Several people defended the rapper’s comments from the Instagram Live video as well.

“People gonna try to make him racist but we all doin’ the same thing,” a fan wrote.