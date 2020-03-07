Cosplay Model Liz Katz Stuns In A Sexy Cow Costume With Tiny Bikini Top: ‘Cheeseburgers Come From Where?’

Liz's costume included a pair of horns.

Cosplay model Liz Katz flaunted her bombshell curves in a bovine costume that left little to the imagination. Her look also had her fans cracking a lot of cow-related jokes.

On Friday, Liz took to Instagram to show off one of her imaginative costume creations. She often dresses up like characters from popular movies, comic books, or anime series, but the inspiration for her latest look was simply an animal. Her skimpy cow costume included a tiny white string bikini top. It featured a black animal print pattern, similar to the spots that cover the hides of Holstein dairy cows.

Liz had one of her thumbs hooked around her top’s string in the middle of the bust, and she was tugging it downward hard. This stretched out the garment’s small cups, which left a massive amount of her ample cleavage exposed. The positioning of her arms kept her slender stomach mostly covered up, making the main focus of her photo her chest and face.

Liz was also wearing a pair of matching bikini briefs that weren’t quite as revealing as her top, and she had a pair of black thigh-high stockings on her shapely legs. She was sitting with her left leg curled up in front of her, and her right leg was stretched out to the side with her knee bent.

Liz’s blond locks were covered up by a long and thick dusky pink wig. She completed her costume with a headband topped with a pair of short, stuffed felt horns and cow ears. It’s not unusual for the model to rock headbands with ears on them, but they’re usually of the cat variety.

Liz’s beauty look included a bubblegum pink lip, dark eye makeup, and circles of shimmery pink blush on the apples of her cheeks.

The model was sitting on a white leather divan embellished with crystals. It had been placed in front of a pink striped wall that matched Liz’s wig. Liz was giving the camera a wide-eyed, slightly stunned look.

Liz’s cow costume was a hit with her 1.1 million Instagram followers, who rewarded her photo with over 25,000 likes in a span of two hours. Many of them also made sure to let her know that they appreciated her witty caption, although a few remarked that her words left them with a hankering for a juicy cheeseburger or two.

“Well done on the caption,” read one response to her post.

“You are udderly hilarious!” another fan wrote.

“Your milkshake brings all the boys to the yard,” a third admirer commented.

A fourth fan also suggested that Liz’s look would make a great costume for Chick-Fil-A’s Cow Appreciation Day.