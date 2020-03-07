Korean Hottie Young Bae Flaunts Curvy Bod In Pink Workout Gear On Instagram

Young Bae from Black Ink Crew has been posting eye-catching snaps to her Instagram lately, including her newest share that was all about her curves. The reality TV star posed in matching pink workout gear and gave a sultry pout for the shot.

The Korean hottie stood in front of a black wall with her hands by her sides, wearing her hair down in a side part, her long locks brushed in front of her right shoulder. Her ensemble consisted of a long-sleeved top and high-waisted leggings. The shirt had a crew neckline and chic geometric detailing throughout, including horizontal stripes on her upper arms and vertical stripes on her sleeves. There was also a small triangular accent in the middle of her chest. The leggings had small vertical stripes along the waistline with a complex design on her legs that had darker curves and more stripes.

The bombshell accessorized simply with a circular charm necklace and added simple glam to her look with her makeup application. Young rocked pink lipstick and plenty of blush, forgoing her usual lash extensions to showcase her natural beauty.

There were three additional photos in the series, but they weren’t of Young. The second and third pictures were of another woman modeling the same look while photographed in a professional studio. In the final image, a model wore the same workout gear in black.

Young’s adoring fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the update, which has garnered over 8,200 likes in the first hour since going live.

“You look better in it,” complimented an admirer.

“Boy I’m so in love with you,” gushed a second supporter.

“When I finally get the mindset to look like this. Ain’t nobody gone be able to tell me sh*t,” declared a third social media user.

One follower made a snide comment about Young’s looks but her many fans came to her defense.

“@youngisblessed You look amazing! Of course they must point out your nothing so that for just a petty moment they forget about their something. These people are the reason we fail as humans. Keep up the good work,” they wrote.

The sensation also took to the platform on February 17 to show off her incredible figure, that time rocking a revealing one-piece swimsuit. Young wore a bright green ensemble with a major plunging neckline and lace-up accents on her crotch area. The front portion was made of sheer mesh, as the tattoo artist opted to wear a black bikini top underneath to censor her look. She also wore a flowing coverup that fell down her arms and blew in the wind.