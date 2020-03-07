‘Cheetah Girls’ Star Sabrina Bryan Announces That She’s Pregnant With Her First Child

Sabrina Bryan recently shared via Instagram that she and husband, Jordan Lundberg, are expecting their first child together.

The former Cheetah Girls star posted several photos on her personal Instagram page to announce that she’s pregnant. Her 136,000 followers watched as she shared the slideshow on Friday, March 6. In the first photo, Bryan was in her husband’s arms while wearing a yellow floral dress. Lundberg’s back was to the camera, but his wife’s huge smile was on full display. As her husband carried her, the actress held a sonogram of three photos of her unborn baby.

In the second photo, Bryan and Lundberg looked into each other’s eyes. Lundberg wore a gray polo shirt while holding his wife’s belly. She had one hand on his shoulder, with the other hand holding the sonogram once again. This time, she extended her arm out to show the photos in detail.

In her caption, Bryan used an adorable hashtag, #onceuponalundberg, to announce her pregnancy to her fans.

The former Disney star received a ton of support from her followers. She received thousands of likes and comments as they wished her the best of luck with her first pregnancy.

“The best news I’ve seen on Instagram in a long time,” one fan cheered.

“Eeeeek! Congrats my love!!!!” another admirer exclaimed.

“YEAH!!!! SO AWESOME!!!” a third Cheetah Girls lover said.

“WHAT??!?!? CONGRATS, YOU GUYS!” a fourth follower wrote, followed by multiple heart emoji.

According to Hollywood Life, the announcement from Bryan comes two years after she and Lundberg got married. The dancer and the strategic accounts manager got married at legendary singer Wayne Newton’s home in October 2018. The pair had been dating for several years before saying “I do.” Bryan’s friend and former Cheetah Girls co-star Kiely Williams was a bridesmaid at her wedding, per People.

Since ending The Cheetah Girls trilogy on the Disney Channel in the early 2000s, Bryan hasn’t been as active in the entertainment industry. She appeared on Dancing with the Stars alongside professional partner Mark Ballas. Although she was axed by the sixth week, her first stint on DWTS wasn’t her last. She appeared on the series again for its “All-Stars” Season 15. She was paired with professional dancer Louis Van Amstel for her second try. However, the two were also eliminated in Week 6.

Although she isn’t on television as much, Bryan is active on social media. Her pregnancy journey will most likely be something she documents frequently on her page.