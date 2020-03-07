‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Is Announced As The Newest Savage X Fenty Ambassador

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has been named the latest ambassador of Savage x Fenty by Rihanna. The company confirmed Sweeney’s role in an Instagram post on their official account. They shared a sizzling photoshoot of the actress rocking racy black lingerie, and Sweeney also posted the happy news on her social media feed.

Sweeney wore a sexy black bodysuit that showed off her impressive cleavage. The outfit was composed of mostly sheer material with solid black bands on the sides to hide her nipples from the camera. She paired her lingerie with three-quarter length black gloves and thigh-high stockings.

To accessorize her jaw-dropping ensemble, Sweeney wore several glitzy pieces of jewelry, including a Y necklace, bracelets, and a ring.

The blond bombshell posed for her glamorous photoshoot in an entirely red room. Every piece of furniture and decor was a shade of red. For her first photo, Sweeney laid down on the bed while biting her finger and flirting with the camera, which was positioned above her as her head rested against the pillows. The second snap showed the stunner sitting upright in the middle of the bed with her legs crossed and arms outstretched from her sides. For the final image, she leaned against a large ornate mirror trimmed with red fur.

“Welcome to the squad, sis!” wrote the person running the account.

Sweeney shared the image of herself in front of the mirror on her Instagram. The actress’s post proved to be extremely popular with her 1.2 million followers. In less than nine hours, it earned over 357,400 likes and over 3,300 comments.

Fans from across the globe flocked to the beauty’s comments section to congratulate her on the ambassador news and compliment her drop-dead gorgeous photos.

Several of her Euphoria co-stars, such as Zendaya and Alexa Demie, commented and liked her picture. Other celebrities like Halsey, Maxwell Losgar, Griffin Lipson, Justice Smith, and Rico Rodriguez, also praised her.

“Your parents deserve the award for best collaboration,” joked one user.

“Sexiest actress in Hollywood by far. WOW!!!” raved another admirer.

“[Y]es ruin my life please thanks,” gushed a third fan.

“Making big moves, can’t wait to see what’s next for you,” chimed in a fourth person, adding a clapping and yellow heart emoji to their remark.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that the Sharp Objects‘ actress had shared a sizzling pic that flaunted her killer legs in a short pink dress. She also wore gloves in that image, too, and it accumulated more than 408,000 likes.