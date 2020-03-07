David Dobrik Tightly Embraces Madison Beer In His Latest Instagram Photo

David Dobrik hung out with Madison Beer as she celebrated her 21st birthday on March 5.

YouTube sensation David Dobrik and pop singer Madison Beer can be seen embracing tightly in his latest Instagram photo.

Dobrik joined Beer for her lavish 21st birthday celebration on March 5 and the pair appeared to have the time of their lives. In the sweet photo, Dobrik holds Beer to his chest, his arms wrapped around her waist. Beer beamed while pressing her face against Dobrik who was smiling from ear to ear. Dobrik sported his signature casual ware, in a blue jacket and a black Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap.

Meanwhile, Beer took it to the next notch for her special night in an elaborate and stunning ensemble that couldn’t be overlooked. Her outfit was inspired by her birthstone, which is the aquamarine. Thus, the entire ensemble was bright blue with lots of intricate details. The bodice itself dipped low and was lined with jewels, perfectly accentuating her fantastic figure. Strips of fabric cris-crossed over her stomach, lined with even more jewels. Her skirt was made of silver fringe that sparkled in the light. She finished the look off with long blue gloves and a feathery train.

Beer wore her long dark hair down, her shimmering waves falling all the way to her waist. Her makeup matched perfectly with her outfit, including silver eye shadow, dark lashes, and pink lip gloss, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Dobrik and Beer have been friends for awhile, and she will occasionally make a cameo appearance in his infamous four minute and 20 second comedy videos that feature bits, stunts, and lots of philanthropy. Other times she will pop up in his Tik Tok’s or other social media. Fans seem to think she needs to appear in more of Dobrik’s videos in the future. Others wanted Dobrik and Beer to consider getting together romantically.

“She needs to be in more vlogs. Like if you agree!” commented one person.

“The cutest humans on earth,” gushed another fan.

Despite what fans might want, Dobrik and Beer are not dating but simply good friends.

The photo quickly gained over 1 million likes on Dobrik’s page. Dobrik boasts over 11 million on the platform in terms of followers, his numbers only continuing to grow as more and more people begin falling in love with his content. Dobrik started to create a name for himself through the social media platform Vine and when that died out he switched to YouTube. He is now a force to be reckoned with, as one of the biggest names in the game.