Ellen Pompeo Posts Instagram Snap Of Her & Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Co-Star T.R. Knight After Shocking Episode

Ellen Pompeo recently posted a photo on Instagram that took Grey’s Anatomy fans back to the beginning of the series.

Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey took to her Instagram page on Friday, March 6, to defend the show’s writers’ decision for the fate of one of its characters, Alex Karev (Justin Chambers). The Inquisitr previously shared that a plethora of the series’ fans was stunned with the way the character’s arc ended. Pompeo shared that she felt not only did the ending serve the character justice but was, in her opinion, the only way to say goodbye to the character. She also admitted that the ending to Karev’s storyline allowed the writers to tie-up loose ends with several unanswered questions from previous seasons.

Pompeo then made another post to her popular content-sharing page on Friday. This time, she posted a photo with actor T.R. Knight. Knight played Dr. George O’Malley when the show premiered in 2005. His character was killed off in Season 5 after he was hit by a bus on his way to see his mother.

In the Instagram snapshot, Pompeo and Knight are beaming as they are standing outside in the sun. The two are both fresh-faced, with Pompeo having her hair up in a bun. She also appears to be wearing a black tank top. Knight is slightly behind her and is wearing a blue graphic t-shirt. Pompeo captioned the photo by sharing that the two are “old friends,” and joked that she wasn’t referring to their age.

Although some fans were still upset by Thursday night’s episode, many of Pompeo’s 7.1 million followers couldn’t help but comment on the post. She received thousands of comments from fans who felt a sense of nostalgia from the photo. Some fans even demanded that Knight return back to the ABC series after being away from several seasons.

“OK OK OK GEORGE AND MER back at it,” one fan remarked.

“OMG! DRAG HIM BACK TO THE SHOW,” another follower demanded.

“Why is she giving us all the feels today?” a third show watcher asked about Pompeo.

“Too much to handle in one day all these flashbacks,” a fourth Grey’s viewer admitted.

Pompeo and Knight were a part of the original five interns on the medical drama, per Hollywood Life. They starred alongside Sandra Oh (Cristina Yang), Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) and Karev. While Heigl left the series in Season 6, her character was a major part of Alex’s exit. He reunited with Izzie and learned that she had two of his children. Alex decided to stay with Izzie to raise the children, leaving his wife Jo (Camilla Luddington) behind.