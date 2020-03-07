Katy Perry Says She Will Be A ‘Bridechilla’ For Her Wedding Preparation

Katy Perry may have some unexpected complications for her upcoming wedding, but the singer apparently isn’t going to stress out over it.

In an interview with Stella Magazine (via OK! Magazine), the 35-year-old singer said that she sees herself as a “bridechilla as opposed to a bridezilla” as she gets ready to walk the aisle with actor and longtime boyfriend Orlando Bloom.

“Orlando and I are united with our approach,” Katy revealed to Stella Magazine. “It’s not about the party it’s about the coming together of people who will hold us accountable when things get really hard. Those are just the facts when you’re with someone who challenges you to be your best self.”

The report noted that Perry and Bloom are being secretive about their wedding planning, though a recent report claimed that there may be a major wrench in the plans. As The Inquisitr reported, the two have had to postpone the wedding due to the outbreak of the coronavirus across the globe. The report noted that the two planned to get hitched in Japan later this summer, but now have had to put that idea on hold.

The source said that the details were all set for a ceremony with close to 150 guests and that Perry was excited to walk the aisle pregnant, but the virus changed things quickly.

“They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus,” an unnamed source close to the couple told People magazine.

Perry announced her pregnancy this week, revealing a baby bump at the end of her music video for the song “Never Worn White.” She and Bloom had managed to keep the news well under wraps until the March 5 release of the video.

Whenever the wedding does happen, Katy is taking a laid back approach, the People magazine report noted. While she is being a “bridechilla” in the preparations, Katy is apparently thinking small for the ceremony itself. The report noted that both Katy and Orlando are on board for a wedding in a “smaller and intimate” setting.

The chill wedding came after an equally laid-back proposal. As Perry explained in an interview with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp(via OK! Magazine), Bloom popped the question during dinner at an Italian restaurant. Katy said she knew something was up when Orlando showed up clean-shaven and not wearing tennis shoes.

“We were ordering everything and I was like, ‘Who is this person?!’ ” Perry shared.