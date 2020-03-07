The ‘Bachelor Summer Games’ Could Be Cancelled Due To The Coronavirus

'The Bachelor' spinoff show might not end up happening as fears regarding the coronavirus continue to grow.

The Bachelor spinoff show, The Bachelor Summer Games, might not end up happening this year due to growing concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak. Now that the deadly virus has made its way to the United States, Americans are avoiding unnecessary travel out of fear of contracting it. Now, ABC executives are considering the possibility that the spinoff show just isn’t a safe idea right now, according to People.

The Bachelor Summer Games will offer former cast members a second chance at finding love. However, unlike The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, or Bachelor in Paradise, the contestants will come from all over the world. The international aspect of the show could complicate things. Robert Mills, ABC’s senior vice president of alternative programming, recently opened up about what they are thinking right now in terms of future production.

“Well, it is an issue, certainly, because this is a show that has an international cast, too. So it’s definitely — these are things that are being talked about, I will say. So let’s hope Bachelor Summer Games happens,” he said.

This will be the first time the franchise has aired this show, having previously found success through The Bachelor Winter Games. If production goes with the same format as they did in the past, contestants will get to know one another by competing in Olympic-style sporting events. The series will be brief, just four episodes spread out over the time frame of a couple of weeks.

Nevertheless, fans can still expect to see a few familiar episodes from recent seasons. Mills revealed that one potential contestant is the former Bachelorette Hannah Brown.

“Hannah B., too, has also said, ‘I find this interesting,’ because she likes to win,” he explained.

Brown got her heart broken during her season of The Bachelorette when she found out her final pick, Jed Wyatt, had a girlfriend waiting back home the entire time. She left him in her past and joined Dancing with the Stars, which she ended up winning, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

The location of the film, of whether it would even be filmed within the United States, has not yet been revealed.

“I think it’s going to be really fun. We found a really great place to hold it,” Mills said.

He went on to say that it might not just be single people making an appearance this summer, if the show does indeed go on as planned. Those already in relationships might still get to compete in some of the games.