High School Coach Under Fire For Letting ‘Twerk Icon’ Nastya Nass Film Salacious Video In Their Gym

The twerk dance video has over 180,000 views on YouTube and upset school board authorities.

A Miami, Florida high school basketball coach is under investigation after he allowed a YouTube star, who is famous for twerking, to teach one of her classes in the school’s gymnasium. The principal became aware of incident after seeing a viral video and reported the coach.

Nastya Nass is a dance instructor who refers to herself as a “twerk icon,” and has 865,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 6.9 million followers on Instagram. The Miami Herald reports that last month she was granted permission by high school basketball coach, Jacob Shaw to teach a twerk workshop at his school’s gym and film footage of the event.

This took place at the Miami Beach Senior High School with video footage released on February 28. Shaw allowed the twerk instructor and her crew to use the gym and according to the school board spokesperson, Daisy Gonzalez-Diego, he did so without authorization.

The full 13-minute YouTube video shows Nastya Nass dancing in a small black top and showcasing her twerk moves in tiny patterned shorts. A crowd of people attended the unauthorized “twerk shop” and many are seen showing off their own dance moves in the video which features Nicki Minaj’s hit song “Yikes.”

A clip of the video was shared on Nastya Nass’ Instagram page where she tagged the location as “Miami, Florida” but did not tag the school. The scarlet and silver championship banners seen hanging in the background along with the scarlet-colored hardwood gave the location away to school district authorities.

Maria Rodriguez, the school’s principal saw the viral clip and reported the issue to the Miami-Dade County Public School Board this past Monday. The school board’s spokesperson said they are investigating the incident and if the video was used for “promotional purposes” then Shaw could face legal issues.

He has already been reassigned while the district’s Office of Professional Standards investigates. The 39-year-old also worked as a therapeutic support professional at the high school. When contacted by CBS Miami, Shaw did not offer a comment.

“My administration, they gotta talk about it,” he told the publication.

It is currently unknown how the Hi Tides basketball coach was put in contact with the twerk team. Gonazalez-Diego told the Miami Herald that no students were reported to have attended the twerking class.

Since being published last week the YouTube video reached over 180,000 views. While the Instagram clip amassed over 3.8 million views with fans leaving praise for the twerk star.

