Isaiah Thomas Willing To Play For Celtics Again, ‘I Hold No Grudges, And They Know That’

Since he parted ways with the Boston Celtics in the summer of 2017, things didn’t go well for veteran point guard Isaiah Thomas. Aside from his failure to secure a huge payday, Thomas is also having a hard time finding an NBA team that he could call his home. Despite his expressing his commitment to helping the Washington Wizards turn things around in the 2019-20 NBA season, they still ended up moving Thomas to the Los Angeles Clippers before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline.

Though they were in need of a point guard during that time, the Clippers still decided to waive Thomas two days after engaging in a deal with the Wizards. As of now, Thomas is yet to be claimed in the buyout market, but he remains optimistic that he will receive an opportunity to continue playing in the 2019-20 NBA season. In a recent interview with Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype, Thomas discussed the current status of his NBA career.

Thomas revealed that he’s currently healthy and just waiting for the “next opportunity.” Though he didn’t mention any specific teams, Thomas said that there are some who already expressed interest in adding him to their roster. When asked if he would consider playing for the Celtics again, Thomas didn’t think twice before giving his answer.

“For sure, if the opportunity presented itself,” Thomas said. “I hold no grudges, and they know that. I have genuine love for the city of Boston. If that were to happen, I’d love to be part of what they have going on. You never know. I’m always open for any opportunity to be in the NBA and play the game that I love at the highest level. If that opportunity presents itself, for sure. Time has passed.”

It would definitely be a nice thing to see Thomas wearing the Celtics’ jersey once again. Though he only played two and a half seasons with the Celtics, Thomas had become a fan-favorite in Boston where he became more popular with his nickname “King in the Fourth.” Thomas may no longer return from being an MVP-caliber player, but he would still be a welcome addition to the Celtics.

Thomas would give the Celtics a very reliable primary backup for Kemba Walker and secondary playmaker who has plenty of playoff experience. Though there are plenty of new faces on the Celtics’ roster, Thomas isn’t expected to have a hard time making himself fit since he’s very familiar with Coach Brad Stevens’ system. Unfortunately, as of now, the Celtics haven’t shown any indication that they are interested in bringing Thomas back this season.