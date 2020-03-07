WWE News: John Cena Delivers A Frightening Message To Bray ‘The Fiend’ Wyatt

In a match of "Legend vs. Freak," the icon is trying to get the mental leg up.

The world of professional wrestling is rounding an age where many iconic WWE superstars are coming to the end of their careers. John Cena is one of those big names who will be cemented in the record books, but does he have anything left in the tank? Obviously, he’s going to try and squeeze out a few more matches, and that’s why he’s delivering a message to Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt who he will face next month at WrestleMania 36.

In the last week, The Fiend has seen himself go in a number of directions. He lost the WWE Universal Championship in a veritable squash to Goldberg at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, and there was no rematch in sight for him.

The next night on Friday Night SmackDown, Cena returned to WWE after a very lengthy absence to let the world he wasn’t needed. With so many new up-and-coming superstars, he knew that WrestleMania 36 would take place perfectly fine without him, but Wyatt wasn’t having any of it.

At the end of the episode, The Fiend appeared, looked at Cena, and pointed up at the WrestleMania 36 sign. The 16-time World Champion received the message loud and clear, and that was when he accepted the challenge with a nod of the head and salute.

With the build-up for this match needing to happen in a hurry, Cena hopped on his Instagram to deliver a message.

Fans of Cena who have followed his social media accounts for any length of time know how random they are. On Twitter, the former champ usually delivers inspirational messages and let’s the world know what is going on his life in wrestling and the world Hollywood movies.

On Instagram, Cena really never says a single word. Almost every single one of his posts are just random images without any kind of caption, and that leaves the fans guessing as to what kind of message he’s trying to get across.

The image posted early on Friday morning shows a well-known picture of Stone Cold Steve Austin with his hands folded in front of him. That particular picture has been around for many years, but this one has been photoshopped to have the face of The Fiend on it. There is also a simple message on it that says, “Stone Cold See You At WrestleMania.”

This won’t be the first time that John Cena and Bray Wyatt have clashed at the biggest pay-per-view of the year. Back at WrestleMania XXX in 2014, Cena outlasted the entire Wyatt Family to pick up the victory, but will it happen again this year? The Fiend has already lost some steam with his recent loss and another setback could honestly cripple the character that WWE has built up for nearly a year.