Tyra Banks Credits Her Mother, Carolyn London, For The Reason She Doesn’t Stress About Her Weight

Tyra Banks says her mother never allowed her to stress about her weight during her modeling career.

The model and entrepreneur shared with Us Weekly how why it’s important for her to celebrate body positivity and confidence in her career. Throughout her modeling career, Banks was known for her curvy physique when she strolled down the runway. She has since shared on her social media accounts — as well as in her past shows — the importance of other girls and women loving and accepting themselves for who they are.

Banks explained that her mother, Carolyn London, is the reason she embraces her body in a positive way. She said that when she was younger, her mom encouraged her not to stress about the changes her body will undergo while she grows up. She also admitted that when she was younger, the focus was on her “skinny body” and she wasn’t sure if she would even gain weight. As she became older, she said her mom continued to encourage her when she eventually put on some pounds and was portrayed differently by the fashion industry.

“Me gaining weight and then the fashion industry saying that was too big and her being there and saying, ‘They will not define you. You will not lose weight for these people,”‘ Banks remembered her mom saying. ‘”Let’s figure out a different clientele. Let’s figure out somebody that can appreciate who you are and who you’re becoming.'”

Banks said her mother’s advice years ago still resonates with her today. She currently is a brand ambassador for Nine West and has worked with the brand on several shoots. She was on location for a photo shoot with the company when she spoke to the publication, and said she needed her mom’s encouragement for the current shoot.

The 46-year-old television personality admitted that she wasn’t a size she’s typically comfortable with when Nine West contacted her for the shoot. She revealed that she gained about “25 to 30 pounds” more than what she is used to. Instead of stressing about the extra pounds, Banks said she continued to move forward and styled herself in a way that felt comfortable for her body.

Banks also credits motherhood for her current, more relaxed lifestyle. The former talk show host has a son, York, with her ex-boyfriend Erik Asla. She said since becoming a mother, her style has definitely changed. She shared that she has traded in her “strappy sandals” for more comfy “pumps,” and that blazers have become a staple piece of her wardrobe.