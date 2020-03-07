WWE Spoilers: Huge Six-Team Match And The Return Of The NWO On ‘Friday Night SmackDown’

One of the most iconic stables in wrestling history is showing up on the blue brand.

With just a little less than a month until the 2020 class is inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, it’s time to take a look at some of the big names going in. On this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, there will be a lot of build-up to the Elimination Chamber on Sunday, but fans are anxiously awaiting the arrival of the bad guys. Yes, the New World Order (nWo) is returning to television and it’s always chaotic fun when they do.

Sunday night’s event is going to have two big matches inside of the demonic structure, and the blue brand still has some work to do. One match on this week’s SmackDown will have huge implications on a major match at the pay-per-view, but once again, what about the guys in black and white?

The nWo will appear on “A Moment of Bliss” for an interview segment

As of this time, there is no confirmation that Hulk Hogan will be on SmackDown and he isn’t expected to be, but stranger things have happened. The official website of WWE does say that Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross are confirmed to interview Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman.

All three superstars have already been inducted into the Hall of Fame, but they are going in for a second time in 2020. It’s going to be quite interesting to see just what they have to say as they prepare to take over the induction ceremony next month.

WWE

Bray Wyatt has challenged John Cena and now, the “Firefly Fun House” is back

One week after losing the WWE Universal Championship to Goldberg and challenging Cena at WrestleMania 36, there is more in store from “The Fiend.” The match has been confirmed for next month, but that still leaves a few weeks to hear cryptic and strange messages.

Lacey Evans & Naomi vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley

There is no love between these two teams, and that could end up leading to some interesting times on the “Road to WrestleMania.” Bayley is the SmackDown Women’s Champion and she still needs an opponent for the big event, but she and her tag team partner first have to make it past the unique team of Naomi and Evans.

WWE

Tag Team Gauntlet Match to determine final entry in the Chamber

The Miz and John Morrison have only been SmackDown Tag Team Champions for a little over a week, and the road is already very difficult. Their titles will be on the line Sunday in the Elimination Chamber and on Friday night, the winner of the Gauntlet Match will earn the right to enter the match last.

It’s a huge advantage that will result in a seriously stressful and important battle on Friday Night SmackDown.