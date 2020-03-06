WWE Spoilers: Big Name Backstage For ‘SmackDown,’ Could Return Tonight

He's been out of action for nearly a year, but the time has finally come for his return.

When a superstar has been missing from WWE television for a while, their return can often be just as big as a major debut. As the wrestling fans of the world prepare for this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, rumors have started swirling that a major name is already backstage. It is quite possible that after nearly a year without him, Jeff Hardy may finally return back to the ring.

It was revealed this past week that Matt Hardy allowed his contract with WWE to expire at the beginning of March. There were differences between the two sides as far as how Matt’s character is used creatively, and that stopped them from coming to terms on a new deal for him to stay.

Despite the fact that Matt is no longer with WWE, his brother Jeff is still under contract due to the fact that he’s missed a lot of time in the last year. In April of last year, Jeff suffered an injury that required surgery and a lot of downtime to rehabilitate and get back in shape for an in-ring return.

During his time out because of injury, Jeff also had some legal issues which may have prolonged things a bit.

According to PW Insider, by way of Ringside News, Jeff could return as soon as Friday night as he’s already backstage for SmackDown. It is not yet totally confirmed that he will show up on camera or not, but there is a very good chance that the “Charismatic Enigma” appears.

WWE

Jeff was recently a guest on WWE Backstage where he discussed his status with the company and how he’s been feeling. On that show, he confirmed that he is 100 percent healed up and he’s been cleared for a return to the ring and to get back in action.

It was on that episode of Backstage that Jeff also said he’s ready to return as soon as WWE storylines allow. There is no word yet on what kind of angle or program he may be involved in, but the company may also be up in the air on that as well.

This is actually the third week in a row that Jeff Hardy has been backstage for an episode of Friday Night SmackDown, but he hasn’t returned on camera. It is now obvious that he will be moving ahead as a singles competitor since his brother Matt is no longer under contract to WWE. WrestleMania 36 is less than a month away now and if Jeff is going to have a match on the card, he’ll have to start building up that feud immediately.