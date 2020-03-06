Justin Bieber Jokes That He And Hailey Baldwin Have Been In An ‘Arranged Marriage’ For Years

Justin Bieber recently reflected on how his union with Hailey Baldwin came to be, commenting that it was a little more planned than he remembered.

The “Intentions” singer sat down with Demi Lovato on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, March 6, per Billboard. Lovato was the talk show’s guest host for the day, and she and Bieber discussed a plethora of topics, including sobriety, returning to music, and relationships. During their conversation, Lovato asked Bieber how he met his wife of a little over a year. He explained to the “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress that he met Baldwin while he was doing a performance for the Today show early in his career.

Bieber then dished that his wife’s father, Stephen Baldwin, made her get up early to go see him perform on the show. In the clip shared by Billboard, he said that the model possibly didn’t want to get up early and see him. As he continued to tell the story, he seemingly looked shocked, adding that he believes the meeting was staged the entire time.

“She was raised Christian, and they found out that I — I think it was an arranged marriage, I’m pretty sure,” Justin said, pausing as the audience reacted with laughter.

“Looking back now, it was definitely an arranged marriage, they set this whole thing up. Since she was raised Christian, [her dad] was like, ‘I want to introduce you to Justin and his mom, they have similar values and believe the same thing, we think you guys would be good friends.’ It was definitely an arranged marriage now that I’m thinking about it, goodness gracious!”

Although they didn’t date (or get married) right away, Baldwin and Bieber remained friends years after their Today show meeting. The pair dated on and off and made their relationship official in 2018. The two became engaged that June and were married the following September.

Bieber also spoke to Lovato about his upcoming tour for his new album, Changes. The singer dropped his latest studio release this past Valentine’s Day, and it’s all about his love and marriage with Baldwin. He shared that the runway star would be joining him on tour as often as possible. He said it will be his first tour as a married man, adding that he is excited to spend his time off with his bride. He shared with Lovato that the two plan on traveling and sightseeing in different cities in between his performances.