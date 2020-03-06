OJ Simpson Roasted On Twitter After Posting Coronavirus Stockpiled Supplies Photo

'Statistically I may have a better chance of being killed by you than the virus,' a person commented.

O.J. Simpson was mocked on Twitter after he posted a photo of a coronavirus supply run he made at a Costco. Many people ridiculed the supplies he chose to get and made off-side jokes alluding to his murder trial.

As confirmed cases of the coronavirus across the country continues to grow so does people’s concern for being prepared for a massive outbreak. This resulted in some Costco stores being stripped of supplies such as toilet paper and paper towel.

The former football great made a run of his own for coronavius-related supplies and posted a photo on Twitter. His haul included bottled water, paper towel, toilet paper, and paper cups. In the picture the 72-year-old is wearing a face mask and is seen standing in front of a Costco.

Usually, the former Buffalo Bills running back posts about sports to his 920,000 Twitter followers but he has covered a few controversial topics in the past. On Thursday he captioned his supply photo by asking if his followers were afraid of the virus.

One Twitter user mentioned that Simpson must be scared of the outbreak growing since he had so many supplies. Many commented on his cart having two cases of 30-count toilet paper rolls.

“What’s he gonna do with so much toilet paper?” a person asked then added, “And leave the masks for and people who are ill.”

“Good grief, Juice. It’s coronavirus. Not dysentery. You having some stomach problems?” another user asked.

Comments teasing Simpson about his supplies were harmless compared to replies focusing on the infamous 1995 trial when he was accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ronald Goldman. He was acquitted and then lost a civil case where he was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages to Brown and Goldman’s families, as per The Independent.

“Statistically I may have a better chance of being killed by you than the virus,” well-known podcaster, Ethan Klein commented.

“Can you kill the virus for us OJ?” one user replied.

“I’m actually rooting for Coronavirus here,” another person commented.

“Like you Juice, I’ll take a stab in the dark here and say you’re gonna be just fine!” one person joked.

The most popular reply – with over 8,000 likes – made reference to the Isotoner gloves which were instrumental in Simpson’s murder trial.

“Should probably get some properly-fitting gloves, too.”

Everyone deserves a fair trial and appeal. Come on Alabama do what’s right. #nathanielwoods pic.twitter.com/aeyeB8cfHB — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) March 5, 2020

A study reported by The Inquisitr claims the virus is no joking matter. According to the research roughly 15 million people will die from the coronavirus and that is described as a “best case scenario.”