Andrew Yang Becomes Second-Ever Prominent Politician To Sign With Creative Arts Agency

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and his wife, Evelyn, recently signed with the Creative Arts Agency (CAA), per The Hollywood Reporter. The American talent agency is known for high-profile clients such as Johnny Depp, J. J. Abrams, and Dave Bautista. The move could be a big help in gaining the Venture for America founder name recognition, which undoubtedly dragged down his long-shot but surprisingly successful presidential campaign.

Per CNN, former Vice President and current Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, were previously signed with the California-based non-profit around the same time they began The Biden Cancer Initiative.

The news of Yang’s CAA signing comes amid the revelation of his new 501(c)(4) non-profit, Humanity Forward, which he made during his Thursday appearance on The View.

“I am thrilled to announce that today we are launching a new nonprofit called Humanity Forward that will champion the main ideas of my campaign: universal basic income for all Americans, an economy that works for us and the fact that our data should be ours even if we’re loaning it to the tech companies.”

According to Yang, the organization already has $3 million in pledges that will go toward funding universal basic income (UBI) for Americans across the country.

“But the goal is to build a movement,” he added. “This is going to be a grassroots campaign, or organization, in the months ahead.”

Andrew Yang's starting a podcast as part of his new organization Humanity Forward pic.twitter.com/Gk4X12EKBy — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) March 5, 2020

As reported by The Verge, Yang is giving one early supporter a one-year UBI of $1,000 per month to kick-start the project. The next step of the pilot is to provide $500,000 in UBI to residents in a New York state town.

Outside of UBI, the Humanity First website cites human-centered capitalism and the retaking of data as a property right as the two other ideas from his campaign that the organization seeks to fund and promote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Yang claimed to be starting a long-form podcast, which he revealed will be linked to Humanity Forward and “discuss new ideas” aimed at solving the “greatest challenges of our time.”

The various goals of the non-profit reflect his campaign, which centered around a UBI to combat the current American economy, which he noted is evolving at an increasingly fast rate due to automation. Although Yang has claimed he will endorse any candidate that supports a UBI of $1,000 per month, he otherwise has said he will not likely make one before the Democratic National Convention (DNC) this summer.

“The goal is to build a movement,” he said. “It will be a grassroots movement in the years ahead.”