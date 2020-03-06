Abby Rao Goes Braless In A Crop Top At The Beach On Instagram

Abby Rao celebrated reaching 1.4 million followers on Instagram today with a photo series that was all about the sunny weather. The blond hottie shared three snaps and went braless under a tight crop top that left little to the imagination.

The model kicked it off with a picture of herself facing the camera straight-on. She raised her right hand toward her hat and tugged at her bikini bottoms with her left hand. Abby gave a sultry look with her lips parted and stood on the beach.

The stunner’s ensemble included a long-sleeved top with a crew neckline that she tied by her chest. Abby wore a matching pair of bikini bottoms with side ties that fell down her upper thighs. She accessorized with a large tan straw hat and a sparkling necklace that added glam to her look.

The beauty’s makeup application included dark lashes, light shimmery eyeshadow, and glossy pink lipstick. She also wore plenty of blush.

Behind her was a stretch of sandy beach with the ocean on the left and a row of houses to the right. The sun lit up the left side of the horizon and the lighting made for a dreamy vibe.

The second image offered a closer look at Abby’s face as she tugged down the brim of her hat with her right hand.

In the final shot, the model posed with her left shoulder angled toward the camera and arched her back to accentuate her chest. Her choice to go braless left her nipple showing in all the shots, but it was hard to miss in this snap. Abby tilted her head back and gave a coy pout with her lips parted.

The sensation’s loyal fans took to the comments section to send their love, leaving over 290 messages in the first 15 minutes since the post went live. The set has also garnered over 23,200 likes so far.

“My absolute fav post notification,” gushed a follower.

“ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL XOXO,” exclaimed a second admirer.

“Wow the background with bright sun is amazing also like the hat,” observed a supporter.

“Beautiful message from a Stunningly Beautiful woman,” raved a fourth social media user.

In addition, the bombshell went braless in another Instagram post that she shared on February 17. That time, Abby wore a white crop tank and high-waisted jeans. The top had a high V-neckline with scalloped lace trim and her pants were a light wash with rips on her upper thighs. The blonde posed outside by a stone railing and wore her hair down in a middle part. There were four pictures in the set and she struck several flirty poses.