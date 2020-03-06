Madison Beer Stuns In Jeweled Feathered Carnival-Inspired Costume For 21st Birthday Bash

On March 5, Madison Beer turned 21 years old and celebrated the milestone with a birthday bash.

The “Home With You” hitmaker stunned in a carnival-inspired costume that displayed her decolletage, midriff, arms, and legs. The garment contained a lot of jewels and had two straps that went over her shoulders. The top half of the costume looked like a bejeweled bralette while the bottom half looked like a miniskirt made up of shimmery tassels. The attire was paired with long light blue gloves and a long feathery train of the same color. On the Daily Mail, Beer was photographed attending the party in heels and leaving in Nike sneakers with thigh-high socks that matched her gloves.

The “Dead” singer applied a glossy pink lip, silver eyeshadow, and black mascara for the occasion. She opted for long, wavy brunette hair, which fell down to her waist to be worn down.

On Instagram, Beer shared an image and a video clip within one upload.

In the photo, the “Say It To My Face” songstress posed with her hand on her hip. She looked over to her right and appeared reminiscent of a Victoria’s Secret Angel. Beer crossed one leg over the other and oozed confidence on the big day.

In the video, the “All Day And Night” entertainer was inside the event for her party. Loud music was playing in the background while she flirted directly to the camera. Beer seductively bit her lip and flashed a smile, proving that she was living her best life.

In the span of one hour, her post quickly racked up more than 935,000 likes and over 7,600 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 15 million followers.

“It’s your world and we living in it,” one user wrote.

“Wow, you are the most perfect girl,” another follower shared.

“Please stop this. I’m already in love with you,” remarked a third fan.

“NO ONE DOES IT LIKE MADISON BEER,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

Beer invited a number of familiar faces to the bash, including Charlotte Laurence and Hailey Bieber.

The American star is no stranger to impressing her social media audience with her outfits. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Beer wowed in a semi-sheer cut-out gray netted bodysuit when promoting her latest single, “Selfish.” The garment featured a cutout on the sides and was paired with matching thigh-high socks and gloves. She accessorized the look with a couple of gold bracelets and a pair of silver hoop earrings, also opting to wear her hair down.