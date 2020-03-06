UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Goes Topless Under Open Jacket With Animal Print Bottoms

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her Instagram fans on Friday afternoon with her latest share on the popular social media platform. She modeled an outfit, which she said came from the Fashion Nova and noted that she’s a brand partner for the clothing company.

The model posed in an office setting and stared with hooded eyes into the camera. She wore a tan double-breasted suit jacket, which was oversized on her. She left the buttons undone, and the lapels fell open to provide viewers with a generous glimpse of Arianny’s ample cleavage and flat stomach. She paired the menswear top with a pair of skintight, knee-length, animal print shorts that sat high on her waist and ended at her mid-thigh, showing off her toned legs.

The brunette beauty wore her highlighted hair in soft curls with an off-center part, and they hung down over one shoulder and flowed down her back. Sparkly peach eyeshadow, eyeliner and mascara, and fierce eyebrows made the model’s brown eyes stand out. She used highlighter, blush, and contour to accent her high cheekbones. To finish her glam look, Arianny wore a dark pink lipstick on her full lips. Arianny used medium gold hoop earrings and gold rings as accessories to finish off the sexy office look.

The UFC octagon girl noted that she has a boss mentality in the image, which likely spoke to the man style suit jacket she wore. Arianny’s fans weren’t stingy about showing her sexy look some love. More than 9,000 Instagram users hit the like button, and hundreds also dropped an appreciative comment in the reply section of her post. The flame emoji dominated the observations, indicating that people thought the not quite safe for work office look was fire.

“Wish my boss looked like you,” teased one fan with a laughing crying emoji.

“You and absolutely beautiful baby. I love you. I love you, I love you,” gushed a second follower.

“Queen of rocking the animal print!!” a third fan wrote and included an animal emoji and a red heart-eye smiley.

“Wow, I think cupid just shot me,” wrote a third Instagram user who added a high five, heart, and smile emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that thrilled her followers with an outfit that consisted of high waisted leather shorts that showed off her shapely legs and a revealing top with a unique cutout that teased viewers with a glimpse of her cleavage.