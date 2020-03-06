Abby Dowse Flaunts Insane Body In A Graphic Crop Top & Tiny Bikini

Abby Dowse‘s latest social media upload has fans drooling over her hotness. The Australian smokeshow took to Instagram on Friday to showcase a steamy look from online retailer, Fashion Nova, and drove followers into a frenzy with her jaw-dropping curves. The bombshell rocked a flirty crop top and bikini ensemble, putting her incredible figure on display in a provocative pose. While her scanty outfit was no racier than the seductive getups Abby has been showcasing lately, her devoted admirers couldn’t help but be amazed by the model’s fierce physique.

“Body is the best it’s ever looked,” one follower commented on her photo, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

“Out of this world body,” agreed a second fan, ending with a heart-eyes emoji.

Abby put her insane abs on full display, baring her exceptionally toned midriff for the camera. The sizzling blonde wore a graphic crop top that hemmed right at the chest line, and exposed her ribs and tiny waist. The garment was a stylish turtleneck design boasting long sleeves and an eye-popping print that covered the entire expanse of the piece — meager as it was — in a collage of colorful comics. The 31-year-old hottie paired the trendy top with a minuscule string bikini in sexy a black color, and left little to the imagination in the skimpy attire.

The gorgeous model flaunted her chiseled lower body, showing off her firm thighs and cheeky tan lines. Her itty-bitty bottoms had a scoop waistline that displayed her sculpted tummy, and sported a chic ruched front and thin side straps that were pulled high on her round hips. The bikini tied on one side in a large, loopy bow that draped down her body. The babe posed with her hands on her hip bones, and tucked her thumbs under the teeny bikini strings as she fanned her fingers over her killer curves. The gesture called attention to her enviable hourglass frame, which was admirably showcased against a simple, off-white background that kept the focus on Abby.

The stunner accessorized with a stylish pastel-pink manicure that mirrored the pink tones of her multi-colored top. She wore her golden tresses into a messy low bun, which was secured with a pink scrunchie that perfectly matched her nail polish. The captivating look also included some bling in the form of shiny silver jewelry, specifically a pair of large hoop earrings and a couple of rings on her fingers.

The model struck a sultry pose, cocking a hip to the side and arching her back. Her head was turned to the side and her lips were parted in a tantalizing way. A few rebel tendrils swept over her face, concealing much of her glam. However, fans could still notice the glossy pink shade on her plump lips and the subtle mascara that curled her long eyelashes.

Abby wished followers a “happy weekend” in the caption, and used a peace-sign emoji and a yellow-heart emoji to add to the chill vibe of her post. The photo didn’t fail to arouse fans’ interest, racking up more than 16,400 likes and 480 comments in just two hours of going live.

“So hot! This top is gorgeous,” gushed one of her devotees, adding a fire emoji encased within two heart emoji.

“Aaaabbbbbsssss,” raved another Instagrammer, ending with a fire emoji.