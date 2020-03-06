Blond Bombshell Lauren Dascalo Shows Off Curves In Animal-Print Bikini On Instagram

Lauren Dascalo turned up the heat on her Instagram account with a new post on Thursday evening that drove her fans wild. In a series of photos on her feed, the blond babe rocked a white, black, and tan, animal-print bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The photos showed Lauren hanging out in the corner of two all-white walls on a wooden floor. A light appeared to be shining down on her from off-camera, as her tan skin glowed in the rays. She looked ready to soak up some sunlight in her swimwear, which did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Lauren’s look included a triangle-shaped bikini top that tied around her neck and between her breasts. The bikini just barely contained the model’s busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. In addition, a fair amount of sideboob was on display.

Lauren’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching, U-shaped thong with strings that tied up high on her hips. The front of the thong sat low on the babe’s waist to further show off her abs and cover only what was necessary. Meanwhile, the high-cut sides drew attention to her hourglass figure. Lauren’s pert derriere and long, muscular legs were fully on show.

Lauren finished off the look with white ankle socks and chunky, white sneakers. She didn’t add any accessories to her bikini, but she did rock a full face of makeup, which included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, smoky eyeshadow, thick lashes, and a light pink color on her full lips. Lauren wore her hair up in a high ponytail behind her head, with a few strands left out to frame her face.

In the first photo, Lauren turned to the side, which gave fans a view of her sideboob. She playfully tugged at her thong’s strings to show off more skin. The second photo showed the babe sitting on the floor with her lengthy pins in front of her as she played with her top and stared into the camera.

Finally, in the third photo, Lauren cocked one hip to the side to show off her round booty. She bent her other leg at the knee and rested one elbow on the wall as she flashed a sultry gaze.

Lauren’s post garnered more than 20,000 likes and just over 400 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You kill me every time,” one fan said.

“This may be the greatest photo in human history,” another user wrote.

Of course, Lauren’s bikini photos are always a fan-favorite, especially when she’s joined by friends. In a post earlier this week, Lauren posed alongside fellow model Jessica Bartlett as the two rocked matching, colorful bikinis.