Woody Allen’s Memoir Has Been Dropped By Hachette Publishing After A Staff Walkout

Woody Allen‘s memoir, Apropos of Nothing, will no longer be published by Hachette Publishing Group after a staff walkout, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

“The decision to cancel Mr. Allen’s book was a difficult one. At HBG we take our relationships with authors very seriously, and do not cancel books lightly. We have published and will continue to publish many challenging books. As publishers, we make sure every day in our work that different voices and conflicting points of views can be heard,” said the company in a statement to the outlet.

About the walkout, Hachette’s statement emphasized that they valued the opinions of their many employees. They claimed to have spent the last few days seriously considering the repercussions of publishing the memoir and the message that it would send to the general public. Ultimately, Hachette opted not to move forward with publication.

They stated that they would be returning all book rights to the original author.

Hachette’s original decision to publish Allen’s memoir was met with substantial backlash. Earlier this week, both Dylan and Ronan Farrow condemned the publishing group for agreeing to work with Allen.

Ronan previously worked with Hachette on his book Catch and Kill, which analyzed the system of privilege that has allegedly allowed accused sexual predators — such as Allen and Harvey Weinstein — to remain free men. He has remained consistent in his support of Dylan, who has repeatedly accused Allen of sexually abusing her as a child.

In a statement released via his official Twitter account, Ronan claimed that Hachette had kept their deal with Allen a secret from him and stated that he would no longer work with the publisher.

On Thursday, March 5, a staff walkout in support of the Farrows occurred at the Hachette offices. According to the article, the walkout included members of multiple Hachette imprints, including Brown and Company, which released Catch and Kill.

In light of Hachette’s decision to cancel the release of Apropos to Nothing, Dylan has released another statement on her Twitter thanking the many people that participated in the walkout and helped to get the book removed from Hachette’s publishing schedule.

“To each and every individual who, at great professional risk to themselves, stood in solidarity with my brother, myself, and all victims of sexual abuse yesterday: words will never describe the debt of gratitude I owe to you.”

She went on to say that the walkout was an important reminder of what people can do when they unite for change.